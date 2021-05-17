An NBA player, accused of rape by a trio: they demand $ 500,000

NBA Oklahoma City Thunder player Terrance Ferguson has been charged with rape by a city woman, as the journalist Joe Mussatto has revealed. The young woman presented the document last September and intends to obtain half a million dollars in compensation for the alleged crime of the athlete and for the illicit conduct he had with her.

The events he denounces date back to 2018, when She was allegedly sexually assaulted by the 20-year-old bodyguard and her brother, Brandon Willis. According to his testimony, at that time he had consensual sexual relations with the player, but everything changed when Ferguson insisted on organizing a threesome with his brother, to which the young woman always refused.

However, this denial was broken when two years ago, the NBA’s brother entered the room in which the couple was in order to have sex with her. Always following his complaint, she once again refused to have a threesome and withdrew her consent to Ferguson due to the pressures he was under, but the two men ignored and abused her. In her complaint, she claims that the player totally ignored her and told her to “shut up and kneel down.”

The young woman alleges that it was Forced to perform oral sex on Ferguson while her brother penetrated her with excessive force. In addition, Ferguson would have recorded the moment without the woman’s permission and later shared the images with other people through Snapchat. The young woman also adds that she has suffered since then “physical, emotional and psychological” injuries.

“As we previously communicated, we are aware of this issue. We have followed all the protocols and we continue to respect the legal process“The Oklahoma City Thunder said in a statement.