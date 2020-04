The first major auction of personal belongings of Kobe Bryant It will be produced telematically on May 16, with 86 articles, among which one of the NBA champion rings won by the angelino stands out above all. A multitude of sneakers and T-shirts complete the product offering with which it is hoped to collect large amounts of money for charitable purposes. The ring is 14 karat gold with eight diamonds, on which his name is engraved.

