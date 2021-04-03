An MMA fighter loses a finger in combat and complains that they will not let him continue

The canadian Khetag Pliev suffered a spectacular incident in the middle of combat against Devin Goodale, at an evening of the Cage Fury Fighting Championships that was held this Thursday at the Arena in Philadelphia.

The former Olympic wrestler (he competed in London 2012 in wrestling), currently enrolled in MMA, had to be evacuated to a hospital after he lost a finger in the middle of the fight. Literal: the ring finger of his left hand came off and their whereabouts were unknown for a few moments, until they finally decided to look inside the glove.

The incident occurred in the second round. When he was blocking a Goodale kick, by putting his hand out to protect himself, his finger was dislocated, first, and it was torn off at the height of a phalanx. The heat of the moment made him feel no pain, until at one point he began to notice it and asked for the combat to stop.

After declaring the match over (Goodale was declared the winner by KO), Pliev was evacuated to a nearby hospital with his finger in a bag of ice so that it could be sewn on.

Although it seems incredible seen the images of the video, they succeeded and it is expected that you can regain more or less normal mobility in a few days. PIiev he lamented in the hospital that they did not allow him to continue fighting, as he claimed not to feel pain.

Pliev, 37, has an Olympic diploma thanks to the 10th place he achieved in wrestling in the -96 kg category in the Olympic Games London 2012.