A woman in Peoria, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, called police after her husband surprised a man who entered her residence early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

The husband told Peoria police that he woke up around 3:30 am when he heard the sound coming from the dog’s door located in his room, according to the police report. He said he saw a flashlight shining through the door leading to the backyard, and then noticed a man trying to crawl. Police identified the man as Nix, 23, in their report, noting that his employer is the San Diego Padres.

The husband yelled at his wife to call 911 and give her his gun, according to the police report. His wife told police that she was unable to find her husband’s pistol, so he grabbed the electric shock pistol.

The husband told police that he kicked Nix in the face, then noticed another man’s arm reaching out and trying to get him out. Nix and the other man, whom police identified as Thomas Cosgrove, 23, began to flee. Armed with his electric pistol, the husband leaned through the dog’s door, aimed and hit Nix in the back, according to the police report.

The husband told police that Nix fell, according to the report, and both men ran out of the house on foot. Peoria police say they found the two men several miles away and arrested them without incident.

Nix and Cosgrove, who is a minor league pitcher, told police they were left at the home by a ride-sharing service, and Nix said he believed it was his residence, according to the report. Nix said he generally enters his house from the front, and that none of his doors have a dog gate.

Both men told police that they had gone out to drink that night.

“This is my fault, I can’t blame alcohol, but I was drunk,” said Nix. He said he did not remember having entered the backyard.

Nix dropped his phone inside the house and confirmed to police that it was his when he was being jailed, the police report said.

On October 6, according to Maricopa County court documents obtained by CNN affiliate KPHO / KTVK, both men were charged with criminal trespassing for entering the owner’s backyard, and Nix was charged with an additional criminal trespassing charge for enter the residence. According to records, they both went out that afternoon, Nix posted a $ 100 bond and Cosgrove posted a $ 50 bond to the court.

Nix and Cosgrove did not immediately return calls for comment Thursday night.

On the official website of the Maricopa County Court, as of October 10, Nix has been charged with one count of criminal trespassing for entering the residence. There is currently no lawyer listed for Nix.

Nix is ​​currently listed on the official MLB site as a Peoria Javelinas player during the Arizona Fall League. He last played when he was the starting pitcher during the Oct. 4 game against the Salt River Rafters. Cosgrove plays for Lake Elsinore Storm, an affiliate of the San Diego Padres, according to the official Minor League Baseball site.

“We are aware of the alleged incident that involved Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona,” the San Diego Padres said in a statement Thursday. “We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s office and local authorities. Due to ongoing legal procedures, we will have no further comment at this time. ”

Nix has a state hearing on October 14. Cosgrove had a charge reading hearing Tuesday.

CNN’s Laura James contributed to this report.

