If the Marvel Cinematic Universe has anything, it’s hiring renowned actors and directors for its franchise. All this has generated that the project is made known in a different way, that is, beyond a genre that could be classified for children and adolescents. So it’s normal for one of her actresses to be considered for a major role in another movie, Cate Blanchett would star in ‘Borderlands’.

The film is based on the video game of the same name that just released a new installment in September. It is a group of bandits and criminals who remained stranded in Pandora, a planet that was being exploited for its natural resources, but the corporation in charge of doing so is gone. The video game is a first person shooting game set in a typical setting space western and fantastic science fiction.

According to Deadline reports, Cate Blanchett would star in ‘Borderlands’ playing Lilith who is one of the six mermaids with powers that does not know how to control how to enter and exit other dimensions, causing electrical explosions that damage their enemies.

Eli Rioth (‘Hostel’) will be the director, while the writer of the hit series ‘Chernobyl’, Craig Mazin, will be in charge of writing the film for Lionsgate. Australian-born actress and two-time best actress Oscar winner for ‘Blue Jazmin’ and ‘The Aviator’ He is still in conversation to give life to such an important role in the history based on the video game.

So far there are no details of the plot, the rest of the actors or even an approximate release date, but it is expected that this year it will begin to shoot, of course, this will not depend on the production house, if not on how coronavirus evolves which has affected series like ‘The Blacklist’ which had to find a different method to end its seventh season.