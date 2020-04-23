By Kaori Kaneko and Chang-Ran Kim

TOKYO, Apr 23 (.) – Nearly 50 of the more than 600 crew members of an Italian cruise ship docked to carry out repairs in the Japanese city of Nagasaki have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns about the burden on hospitals from the city if the conditions of the infected worsen.

So far, 127 people on the ship have been tested and the infection rate is 38%.

The latest tests showed Thursday that 14 people on board, including all cooks or those serving food, were infected with the virus, according to a representative from Nagasaki prefecture. A patient who had previously been transferred to the hospital was now in serious condition, requiring the use of a mechanical respirator, he said at a live press conference.

Those showing mild symptoms or showing no symptoms remain on board, and authorities said they hoped to complete tests on all 623 crew members this week.

The infections of the Atlantic Coast come after the cases of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama two months ago, where more than 700 people on board were infected, although this time there were only crew members on board. [nL3N2CA0UO]

The Costa Cruises-operated ship was brought to a shipyard in Nagasaki, western Japan, in late February by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, after the COVID-19 pandemic had scuttled scheduled repair plans in China.

The latest cases have raised concerns about the possible impact on Nagasaki residents after it was revealed that some crew members had left the restricted area despite assurances from the ship’s operator that they would remain inside the dock, according to Nagasaki authorities. Details of his movements are still being sought, they said.

Authorities are also concerned about the possible increase in patients requiring hospitalization, as the increase in internal transmissions is straining medical services across the country.

Japan has had more than 12,000 infections and more than 300 deaths from the coronavirus, excluding the Diamond Princess figures.

Compared to the Diamond Princess outbreak, the current situation is more dangerous because it represents a “community transmission” that can spread through hospitals, said Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute of Public Health at King’s College London.

