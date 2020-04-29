Social networks are often launching pads for ambitious projects and sometimes dreamy. Linkedin has been selected by the Italian businessman Gianfranco Pizzuto to announce his project to enter Formula E with his own team, Scuderia-E, starting in the 2021-22 season.

In his personal account, Pizzuto commented that the idea was born thanks to a question from journalist Massimiliano Zocchi:

“‘Why don’t you create a Formula-E team?'” He asked me, probably knowing that I’m crazy enough to do it. I had to think about it for a couple of days before I got in contact with another crazy electrician, Mark Lander from Imecar Elektronik. His response was: ‘What a crazy idea, but I like it, so let’s go for it!‘”says Pizzuto.

The launch of the project culminates with an invitation from Pizzuto to join: “Today we officially start our Formula E project with the aim of participating in the 2021 or 2022 seasonIt depends on how fast we can finance it. If you are interested in participating and supporting the project, do not hesitate to contact me, “says Pizzuto.

Gianfranco is an entrepreneur in the automotive sector who drives sustainable energy through electric cars. He worked with the American manufacturer Fisker Karma; He promoted the import of the Fiat 500e as director of Scuderia-E and was also at Jaguar Italia.

In the presentation, the businessman showed a render with the supposed car he will use. In its design, the gray color, with green details fluorine on the sides and on the top. It also shows a number of partners among which it is striking that your Gen2 is equipped with Pirelli tires because Formula E has signed with Michelin until the end of 2022 and the negotiations for the renewal of that contract are already advanced.

Formula E only allows 12 teams on its grid. That quota is already covered by what the entrepreneur should purchase one of the sets that already exist. Virgin Racing, NIO 333 and Geox Dragon may be the options. Of these three, Jay Penske’s has the most sales potential.

The news may be ambitious and, in turn, difficult to materialize mainly due to the economic situation that the global coronavirus pandemic will leave in the future. Pizzuto has tools and partners to achieve this, among them the Fiat Group, who may join the project in the future. If this alliance is confirmed, it would be lthe gateway to Ferrari Formula E, as it owns the Italian group.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.