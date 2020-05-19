At a school in a small town in the west of Ireland, Connell is a well-liked, attractive and athletic soccer player. Marianne is a proud, intimidating, and unpopular loner who actively avoids her classmates and challenges the authority of teachers.

When Connell goes to pick up his mother Lorraine (Sarah Greene) from his job at Marianne’s house, sparks start to jump between them and a strange and permanent connection begins to grow between the two teenagers – something they are determined to hide from their peers. .

An irresistible modern love story, ‘Normal People’ shows the couple intertwining their lives with each other as they explore how complicated intimacy and youthful love can be.

Starzplay Announces It Has Closed The License Agreement With Endeavor Content For The Distribution Of The Acclaimed ‘Normal People’ in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, Latin America, Japan … and of course, Spain.

Based on the homonymous novel by Sally Rooney that in Spain we know as ‘Normal people’, this television series is produced by Element Pictures, an Oscar and BAFTA winning company, and will be released in our country this summer, exclusively, by Starzplay.

Adapted by Sally Rooney along with writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, ‘Normal People’ is a drama that consists of 12 episodes of 30 minutes of duration. The series is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, and Anna Ferguson.

Lenny Abrahamson (‘The Room’) has directed his first six episodes, while Hettie Macdonald (‘Fortitude’, ‘Return to Howard’s End’) has directed the other six of which this mini-series consists. Abrahamson also serves as an executive producer alongside Sally Rooney.

Released in the UK by BBC and in the United States by Hulu, ‘Normal People’ She has been praised both for her magnificent screenplay and for the incredible performances of Daisy Edgar-Jones (‘The War of the Worlds’) as Marianne and Paul Mescal, in her first television role, as Connell.

“As a fan of the novel, I think her creative team did an extraordinary job bringing the story to the screen,” says Superna Kalle, Executive Vice President of Starz International Digital Networks. “The delicacy of this modern love story, universally close, will certainly connect with Starzplay’s global audience who know they can expect innovative and provocative content from our platform.”

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, executive producers of ‘Normal People’ and co-founders of Element Pictures comment that “the public response to ‘Normal People’ in the UK, Ireland and the United States has been overwhelmingly positive. We are delighted that audiences around the world now have the opportunity to enjoy the series by themselves. “

‘Normal People’ is the latest high-profile title added to the Spanish Starzplay catalog, which allows exclusive access to the original Starz series on the day of its release in the United States. A catalog you have just joined ‘Hightown’, thriller whose first episode premieres this Sunday (and whose criticism you can read here), or ‘The Great’, it was shortly to be released in full in June.

