Although most of us have our eyes fixed on the next WWDC that will take place in about two weeks, the presentation event of the new iPhones has been on the horizon for a long time. Four new models that, once again, will place the iPhone range at the forefront of smartphones. Four new models that, according to the rumors that have been playing this week, can bring us some surprises, we started our Rumoresfera.

New iPhone: headphones, notch and Touch ID

From the first iPhone model that arrived in Spain the contents of the box, without counting documentation, stickers, etc. It was the same: our new iPhone, the charger, the charging cable and headphones. Now one of these components could disappear. As reported by Ming-Chi Kuo we could see how the Future iPhones will come without headphones in the box.

The reasons that would lead Apple to take this step could be several. In the first place is the economic one, a pair of EarPods are sold in the official store for 29 euros. Secondly, to increase sales of AirPods, if we have to pay 30 euros for wired headphones the 180 of AirPods, especially if Apple adds any discount or promotion (not to mention some mini AirPods), it can be an interesting move . Finally, if we consider that probably in new iPhone models the port disappear completely, and wired headphones are meaningless, Apple may want to make the transition somewhat more gradual.

Another important change that we hope will happen in the iPhone range, either in the iPhone 12 or in future models, is the reduction of the notch. In fact some rumors speak of an almost complete disappearance, remember that it is necessary that we have a front camera for video calls, but new information points in another direction. The anonymous twitter account L0vetodream, which has proven to be highly reliable in making predictions, talks about a notch with a smaller size can be active for several years. On the one hand, if the information is correct, we read that Apple will reduce the notch in some upcoming model, but, on the other hand, that it will continue to be present for quite a few iterations of the iPhone.

So will the Touch ID sensors under the screen make sense? Here we enter the field of speculation, so I will give a personal insight: No. At the time that Apple wanted to remove the Home button and its Touch ID had many cheap and easy alternatives at hand. From a Touch ID on a side button to one under the screen, a technology that was much more advanced than facial recognition that Apple had to almost develop from scratch. Currently we see many phones with a fingerprint sensor under the screen and very few with Face ID. Why? Because it was natural evolution, an evolution that Apple decided to completely skip. Does it make sense that you will now go back to an “older” technology instead of continuing to bet, develop and miniaturize Face ID?

As always, the information of the rumors must be taken with some caution, but, on the other hand, when the river sounds … Be that as it may, it is clear that the presentation event of the new iPhone, among which we will see, if we are in True, four models instead of two, and that we are still waiting for news like the AirTags, promises to be quite interesting.

