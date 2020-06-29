The announcement of Apple’s transition to ARM, and the consequent abandonment of Intel, gives way to an interesting rumor that points to an iPhone with macOS. I know what you are thinking, that it does not make sense to mount this operating system on a smartphone, and yes, you are right, it does not make sense as the main operating system, but it does as a secondary operating system. Keep reading, we are going to tell you why.

Do you remember what Microsoft did at the time with Continuum? Their goal was to turn Windows 10 Mobile based terminals into a pocket pc, provided they meet minimum specifications. Connecting one of these terminals to a monitor allowed us to activate a version of Windows 10 with somewhat limited features, although the overall experience was good, and the idea was very interesting.

Well, that is the approach that would follow that iPhone with macOS, an idea that we have also seen in the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note compatible with Samsung DeX, giving shape to a smartphone capable of working also as a pocket mac. Interesting, right?

iPhone with macOS: transition to ARM and universal applications

If I had read this information about a year ago, I would not have paid much attention to it, but the confirmation of Apple’s jump to ARM and the rise of universal applications (compatible with all Apple products), make it make sense today.

An iPhone with macOS as a secondary operating system that can be converted to a Mac by connecting it to an external display would enormous value for the user. Think about it for a moment, it is true that the idea is not new, but the enormous number of applications available today in the Apple software ecosystem, together with the control that it exercises over all its operating systems, could turn it into a very interesting solution.

Continuum of Microsoft and Samsung DeX have not had the expected success, but Apple has everything you need to succeed Where these two giants did not know how to prevail. We are not talking without reason, to all that we have previously commented we must add the interest generated by Apple among users, a reality that has allowed the apple company to succeed in very arid markets. Remember, for example, the success of the Apple Watch and the slip of all previous products from other manufacturers.

We do not have details about the possible release date of that iPhone with macOS, nor about its possible sale price, but the source of this rumor indicates that Apple is only dealing. an early prototypeSo we are, in theory, facing a long-term project.

