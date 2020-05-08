         An iPhone with 5G, the new MacBook Pro 13 “, first semester of Apple TV + … The week of the Infinite Loop Podcast

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

# 157: Of course we want an iPhone with 5G

The arrival of next-generation bands, such as 5G now, must be judged from the possibilities they allow for the future, not how they may affect the processes and services that we already have established in the present. And a few days ago rumors appeared that locate for the end of this year the arrival of the four new generation iPhones … all with 5G.

# 158: New MacBook Pro 13 ”

Apple has renewed its 13-inch MacBook Pro: new tenth-generation i5s for base models with four USB-C ports, increased base storage on cheaper models and higher RAM are some of its new features. A review of what they mean and at what prices some configurations remain.

# 159: When this crisis passes

The recession caused by the health crisis leaves a question mark on how a company like Apple will be able to respond to an unfavorable economic context, although its foray into new industries and its more than 100 billion dollars in cash make the uphill smoother.

# 160: Superlist coming, Wunderlist leaving

The death of Wunderlist after the definitive transition to To Do, from Microsoft, also brings the arrival of a new company by its founder: Superlist.

# 161: Apple TV +, first semester

After six months, a look at the current state of Apple TV +, its catalog, and above all, the style of its content. Special mention for one of his most recent series, ‘Defending Jacob’. And of course, like every Friday, Q&A section for you, the listeners.

