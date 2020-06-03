The medical service is working hard to find a way to stop and advance COVID-19. There are many steps that are taken in hospitals to do the tests necessary to detect this virus, but there are other methods that can help even if experts are not around to do tests. Is he case of this ultrasound connected to an iPhone to detect the coronavirus.

This is how the COVID-19 is with an iPhone

We have been hearing the same name in the newscast and in the special summaries of the Government since the beginning of 2020. It seems that the pandemic subsides and it is a matter of time that there are zero infections and no deaths in what we have been confined to. Returning to normal will be difficult for many, but we still have to keep our guard up for what may happen.

However, not everyone can afford such a large means of detecting the virus and sometimes they have to be managed with a little help. That help strap company charge Butterfly iQ that has created an ultrasound capable of detecting COVID-19. This may not be as important as it sounds, but anyone with an iPhone is capable of using it.

Thanks to your input Lightning (or USB for Android devices for which it is also available) and to the dedicated application it is possible to use the terminal of the bitten apple as a viewer that interprets the signals of the device. But as you can always give a twist, the best thing is that this data can be shared in real time. In other words, the application is compatible with video conferencing applications so that experts can analyze the ultrasound in seconds.

The aim is that doctors destined for countries with few resources have the necessary means to fight the pandemic. In this way, examinations will be carried out to determine the status of patients who come with pathologies of the virus.

The price of the device amounts to $ 2,000, which may seem a reasonable price to have such a versatile machine in the medical field. To make matters worse, the company Butterfly iQ itself makes available to users a course to locate COVID-19 effectively in cases of patients who may have it.