The notice is not new: TikTok and other apps take a look at the clipboard of iOS users. Every time one of these applications is opened, they explained, they read the content on the clipboard. And it is not a vulnerability as such, nor is it necessarily an espionage.

The issue is again topical because the arrival of iOS 14 brings with it a new feature that notifies you, through a notification, when something on the clipboard has been pasted. That is, if an application has taken something that you have previously copied and pasted it somewhere.

A new iOS 14 feature that alerts users to the apps’ use of the clipboard is raising suspicion

“This application has pasted since …”, although there may be no reason for the alarm

This functionality that increases the user’s knowledge about what applications do with the information contained in their clipboard, has attracted the attention of various users when using the aforementioned TikTok and other apps like Outlook, AliExpress or Google Chrome.

With some of these applications, the message only appears occasionally, although in TikTok it becomes constant while writing without finding a logical explanation. Genbeta has contacted representatives of the social network to ask them about this matter, without having obtained any response at the time of publishing the article.

Although it may seem like a serious privacy problem at first, we may be dealing with something perfectly explainable or a more mundane matter

In cases like Google Chrome, in principle, the reason for this behavior seems understandable if we attend to the operation of one of its characteristics.

Using the Mountain View browser, if we click on the address bar and on the clipboard we have words or a copied URL, proactively suggests us to search the copied text or access the previously cut address. To make this possible, you need to access the system clipboard and extract this information.

In other services the reasons are not so clear, although they may have a similar explanation or simply be a more mundane problem and not necessarily a serious privacy problem.

As was already pointed out in March about the TikTok case, it could simply be legacy software libraries and an action in which the developers have not fallen yet. Now, with this new feature of iOS 14, it would have been evident in the eyes of anyone.

Share An iOS 14 privacy enhancement shows that apps like TikTok copy our clipboard