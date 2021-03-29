An invisible force is tearing apart the star cluster closest to the Sun

The star cluster is dissolving

Trying to quantify how many stars each of the Hyades’ tidal tails counted with data from Gaia, whose survey tracks the distance and movements of 1.8 billion stars in our galaxy, researchers from ESA and the European Southern Observatory developed a model. that simulates the motion of stars as they escape from the cluster, during the cluster’s lifetime of 600 to 700 million years. CWhen these simulations were compared with the Gaia data, they found that the Hyades’ tidal tails were much longer than expected.

What had happened? The tails included thousands of stars spread over thousands of light years. Also, one of the queues seemed to have fewer stars than it should.

Adjusting the simulations to try and explain this riddle, an intriguing possibility appeared before his eyes: a collision with a group of matter with a mass of about 10 million suns seemed to have caused the effect.

“There must have been a close interaction with this really massive group, and the Hyades were just crushed,” explains Tereza Jerabkova, leader of the work that publishes the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Given that there are no visible gas clouds or other star clusters around, what could have caused this disintegration?

Scientists attribute this event to dark matter, that elusive and mysterious component that is believed to pervade the universe and that interacts through its amazing gravity.

“And with these discoveries, we will be able to map the substructures (dark matter) of the Milky Way much better than ever,” he says.