At the end of 2019, forecasts for e-commerce in 2020 pointed to an 18% growth over the previous year. Research showed that Internet sales in Brazil would reach a turnover of R $ 106 billion, according to the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm). Today, the class entity works with a new reality, given the unpredictable coronavirus pandemic and the closure of most physical stores, the purchase and sales transactions over the Internet were intensified.

New numbers – in partnership with Konduto (a company specialized in risk and fraud prevention in e-commerce), ABComm found that online purchases were impacted, registering an increase of 28.8% in the fortnight that ended on April 8th. To reach this conclusion, four thousand virtual stores of physical products from 16 segments were analyzed.

Not long ago, the biomedical couple, Renata Azevedo and João Gesto, were already preparing to start a new business; a technology and digital marketing franchise – the Hostnet Barra da Tijuca / RJ unit – which aims to help other companies do business over the Internet.

The project was officially launched in April, in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, and soon afterwards the country resorted to social isolation as an action against the accelerated spread of Covid-19. The quarantine scenario continues, many businesses have closed their doors. However, the home based franchise, reacts to this moment in a positive way; developing websites, e-commerce and applications, as well as other services for those who need to adapt and run their own business to online sales and delivery.

The locality

Barra da Tijuca is a neighborhood in the West Zone of the municipality of Rio de Janeiro. With its 135,924 inhabitants, according to the 2010 Census, it houses more people than many cities. Currently, it is considered a financial, gastronomic, hotel and entertainment center in the state capital. It has been the target of migration from other neighborhoods in the municipality, and living there is part of the desires of many Cariocas. Thus, it is estimated that its population will double by 2030.

Approximately 87% of the inhabitants of Barra are upper middle class. The city has the largest concentration of shopping centers and supermarkets in Rio de Janeiro. It is the headquarters of large computer, communication and advertising agencies, as well as numerous multinationals. The place is a full plate for a technology franchise.

Franchisees

Throughout their lives working in scientific research and in academia, the biomedical couple from Rio de Janeiro, Renata Azevedo and João Gesto, decided to undertake in the area of ​​technology. In addition to graduation, they share other titles such as a master’s degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology and a doctorate in Genetics.

The option for a franchise is based on being able to count on the support and technical support offered by the franchisor, which already has a consolidated name in the market. To run the enterprise, both are involved in all activities, but it is natural that over time each one will dedicate themselves to the functions with which they most identify.

Undertaking in the midst of economic instability requires great caution and choosing the niche in which it operates is part of the package. The financial balance of the market is at an even more delicate moment in the face of the pandemic. The technology sector has shown itself, throughout history, in constant growth, even in the most difficult times. “The Internet is an environment without barriers, without limits. We will not lack study and work”, said Renata Azevedo.

“Undertaking at this moment has been a great challenge since many companies are having problems and avoiding extra expenses as much as possible. It takes a lot of creativity and perseverance to continue any business, overcoming obstacles and adapting. We believe that in addition to being able to have success, we can help other entrepreneurs achieve their goals using our services “, added João Gesto.

Cost and training

According to the new franchisees, the cost of the franchise is fair, considering all the support and services they have at their disposal. The couple defines the training as extremely profitable and capable of providing the entrepreneur with all the information and security necessary for the opening of the franchise. “The online classes are complete and we finished the training very excited and eager to start working,” said the franchisee.

Some brand differentials facilitate the marketing of products and services such as: website development, online store creation, digital marketing, marketing automation, among others. One of the advantages is the use of free software, “mainly because it has a global community of developers who continually contribute with new additions and improvements to the tool”, explains João. With this type of program, we do not need to pass on the costs to our customers of using paid tools. In short, free tools always evolve in our favor “, reiterates Renata.

It is worth remembering that, despite the large number of enterprises that are active in Brazil, the number of companies that do not even have a registered domain on the Internet is impressive, much less a website. “This factor combined with the constant evolution of the technology, information technology and digital media sector makes us sure that this is a market that will still grow a lot in our country”, points out the franchisee.

The Hostnet Barra da Tijuca / RJ unit was opened in March and serves, entirely online and over the phone, a region where there are many possibilities to be explored, with many businesses needing to innovate or enter the digital environment. Nothing can be better, in terms of entrepreneurship, than opening a franchise specialized in web and marketing that aims to help other companies to succeed through the Internet.

The idea of ​​entrepreneurs is not only to quickly recover the capital invested, but also to monetize the business itself. As a project, they intend to get a large number of satisfied customers and then open another franchise unit to serve another location. “Even in this scenario, our goals remain the same. However, some adaptations need to be made, such as express store services that need to be delivered as quickly as possible so that the customer can continue with his business,” said Renata Azevedo.

