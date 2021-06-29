“An investment option like ADVERO, where inflation, wages and rents are closely linked, offers an interesting natural hedge in the future”

The data for the first half of 2020 showed an impact on ADVERO Properties SOCIMI’s accounts due to its IPO in November 2019. How has the financial close of the year been?

2020 was a positively intense year for ADVERO Pties, despite the pandemic: we completed a capital increase in June for 7 million euros, we began our geographical diversification with the incorporation of three properties in Madrid (at the end of 2019 we were focused on the Barcelona metropolitan area), we kept our occupancy levels at maximums and we were not affected by situations of non-payment by our residents. The income statement at the end of 2020 includes an increase of 25% in the turnover, due to the growth of the asset portfolio, although at the net income level we closed with a negative amount of 0.11 million euros because the new acquisitions (3 new buildings not commercialized to date) were incorporated between the months of July and October, so that the income from their commercialization on a rental basis was only incorporated into the results for a small part of the year.

Likewise, 2020 was a year of increased corporate expenses, due to the necessary structure as listed, but this is an effect that is diluted as the company grows in size. It should also be taken into account that our operating account changes significantly depending on the regulations of the Spanish General Accounting Plan (negative net result in 2020 of € 0.11 M) or international accounting standards (profit of € 0.825 M) , due to the effect that the incorporation of the revaluation of the assets acquired in the second case has.

Despite the crisis caused by the pandemic, ADVERO Properties SOCIMI’s business model has proven highly defensive to date …

ADVERO focuses its strategy on quality affordable rental housing: our properties have a maximum age of 10 years, with quality finishes and an average rent of 650 euros. We seek to invest mainly in municipalities around the large cities of Spain, or in middle-income neighborhoods of those cities. With a pandemic where housing has been the main center of our life for more than a year, our asset typology, together with a professionalized management attentive to the needs of our residents, has been key. This is also the understanding of our shareholders, who in the midst of the crisis supported a capital increase of 7 million euros and saw their shares revalue by 9.5% in 2020, and 35% since the IPO in November 2019 .

Read more

Its portfolio of residential assets includes 8 properties with a total of 126 homes. Do you plan to expand it in 2021?

It is our total will. We still have resources from this capital increase and we have access to bank debt. The company’s net debt at the end of 2020 represented only 3% of the value of our assets, still far from the 30% that the board of directors has set as a ceiling. We are working hard to expand our portfolio and continue to help balance the supply and demand for residential rentals in Spain.

The future Housing Law proposes to limit rents in the most stressed areas. What are the consequences of going forward with this law?

The basic problem in Spain is the lack of a rental housing stock, mainly due to our ownership culture. Rent has traditionally been seen as an option for those who do not have the resources to buy, when in many other countries it is seen as an option that provides flexibility. This lack of supply in Spain has also been adversely affected by somewhat lax policies regarding illegal occupations, which has meant that, with the rental housing sector still an activity mainly in the hands of individuals fearful of defenselessness that the system has generated on many occasions, this has limited the offer even more if possible. The only way to have sustainable prices is by balancing supply and demand, as in any segment of the economy. Attack the base of the problem with policies that encourage investment in the supply of rental housing. Any intervention at the tip of the iceberg has already proven highly counterproductive in other countries, since it ends up limiting investment, aging the housing stock and increasing the underlying problem.

On the other hand, the intention of the Government to impose a minimum taxation of 15% on the Socimis, is it worrying?

The most worrying thing is to think that the Socimis are companies that do not pay taxes and to demonize them for it. The Socimis are obliged to distribute a minimum of 80% of their profits as a dividend. And these dividends are taxed at the shareholders’ headquarters. The new taxation that is being talked about would affect the undistributed profit, which again generates the same effect that I mentioned in the previous point: it will reduce investment capacity, in a country highly in need of housing development.

What is, in your opinion, the way to attack the problems of the residential rental market in Spain?

There is a structural need for the country, at a time when the public administration does not have sufficient resources to develop effective housing plans. The first way to attack the problem: not to demonize private investment, which is investing heavily in Spain to alleviate this need. Do not enter into easy demagogy, coining terms such as “vulture funds”, and encourage such investment. The greater the investment, the greater the supply, the greater competition and greater market stability. Interventionist policies in a free market produce legal uncertainty and scare away private, national and international investment, which is very necessary at this time.

Experts warn that in 2021 rent delinquencies will increase, causing a rebound in non-payment insurance contracts. What is the reality of ADVERO Properties SOCIMI?

ADVERO specializes in affordable rent; our average rent is around 650 euros. We ask our residents that their rent does not exceed 30-35% of their income, and to date we have not been affected by the crisis generated by the pandemic. We have tried to best serve residents who asked us months ago for some kind of flexibility in the payment of rent, but the situation is currently fully regularized and occupancy has been maintained at the highest standards. It is true that we must monitor this situation, and see how the effect of the pandemic on employment is developing. But to date we have also noticed that we have been recipients of higher rental bands who, perhaps momentarily, have had to adjust their budget.

Leaving aside the possible legislative changes, what is the expected photo for 2021 in terms of activity in the sector? Rent vs. Buy?

We believe it could be a good year for both: the increase in liquidity in the system, together with unprecedented interest rates, is boosting home purchases. At the same time, the socio-cultural change we were talking about at the beginning is pressing the need for rental alternatives. But we will have to be cautious, because it seems that we may have a couple of good years ahead of us, with important aid for economic reactivation, but which will foreseeably result in a higher tax burden and increased inflation in the medium term. An investment option like the one offered by ADVERO, where inflation, salaries and rents are closely linked, we believe that it offers an interesting natural hedge against this more than possible future scenario.