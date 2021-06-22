An investigation warns of the polluting risk of the autonomous car

Enlarge

Self-driving car technology is fascinating, although it may have an undesirable reverse: it would increase pollution.

The most optimistic forecasts are that the first autonomous vehicles could be operating at a good performance in 2030. This technological breakthrough, however, could have an environmental cost that had not been taken into account.

Previous analyzes suggested that public transport would lose market share to autonomous vehicles, but a new investigation shows that the convenience of autonomous vehicles would likely have an environmental cost.

The bus, the great displaced

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in the United States, have addressed the implications of autonomous vehicles in the use phase using a preference survey to reveal who are the potential users of autonomous vehicles and what will be the level of competition with traditional means of transport.

Research to date has focused primarily on autonomous vehicle technology and not on the environmental impacts that will result from changes in the mode of transportation. Therefore, this new research examines these impacts based on four categories: energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, particles and pollutants.

Asked about what they would use between private vehicles, autonomous taxis, buses and bicycles, 31 percent of respondents opted for self-driving taxis due to its desirable operational and manners attributes.

However, travelers who owned a personal vehicle were less likely to choose an autonomous vehicle, which implies that autonomous vehicles compete mainly with public transport; therefore, policies to reduce personal vehicle travel may not be fully successful in reducing environmental impact.

The researchers then examined the impact of the changes in policies and services using a series of simulations, which confirmed that autonomous vehicles primarily compete with the environmentally preferred mode of transport, buses. They also showed that a decrease in bus travel times would lead to a significant increase in bus use.

That choice of the autonomous car over the bus would increase energy consumption (5.7 percent) and pollution (6.8 percent), quite a significant impact.

“The transportation system is on the verge of a major paradigm shift. Emerging technologies, such as autonomous and electric vehicles, together with changes in travel behavior, will have significant operational and environmental impacts. It is crucially important that we consider these impacts together, if we are to forge efficient and sustainable mobility of the future, ”explains the author, Wissam Kontar.