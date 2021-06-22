An investigation shows how Amazon destroys tens of thousands of unsold products

Although 50% of the items are unopened and in perfect condition, Amazon destroys tons of products in its warehouses.

Computers. Cups. Home appliances. Articles for kitchen, for the house, for the office. All that not sold on Amazon has a common destination. According to recent research, it is destroyed, so that space can be made free for the new products that arrive every day. Meanwhile, waste increases in 24 logistics centers around the world.

“DESTROY”

Photo: Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via .

An ITV News investigation revealed, via secret footage, that Amazon warehouses destroy unthinkable amounts of waste. Among the most common are smart TVs, computers, drones, hair dryers, and other high-end electronics. Among other items, the books star in these mountains of garbage.

Hopefully, the destroyed waste is dumped at recycling centers. However, they are largely sent to landfills. A former warehouse worker confessed that this was important part of your day every day:

“From Friday to Friday, our goal was to destroy 130,000 items a week. In general, the 50% of all items are unopened and still in their shrink wrap. The other half are returns and in good condition. The staff have just become insensitive to what they are being asked to do. “

The logistics centers in which the report focused are in the UK. All products that were not sold they are stamped with stamps that read “DESTROY.” The same policy applies to those who they were returned and they will never be sold, even though they could be redistributed to needy people or civil society organizations.

We suggest: Jeff Bezos will travel to space in July in a rocket of his own company

Out with the old, let in the new

Photo: Nicolas Guyonnet / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via .

The audiovisual material was generated in April. In this one, it is shown how 124 thousand items with the same stamp are sent to destroy. In contrast, according to the report, only 28 thousand items that are no longer sold are labeled “ready to donate“. This scheme is decanted from Amazon’s business model.

Eventually, unsold products are more expensive to store, and that may never be sold anymore. Because of this, it is easier at the corporate level to simply dispose of those assets, so that make way for new merchandise.

The problem is that many of these items are not even single-use. Greenpeace’s Sam Chetan Welsh described this activity as ‘unnecessary’:

“Things that are not even single-use, but are not used at all, straight off the production line and into the bin. As long as Amazon’s business model is built on this kind of take-away culture, things will only get worse. The government must step in and enact legislation immediately ”.

In contrast, Amazon leaders reduce the problem in front of the media. John Boumphrey, head of the company in the UK, described the amount destroyed as “extremely small“. The promise of the company is, in the medium term, to achieve that this immeasurable production of garbage can reach zero. This type of research show different figures.

Keep reading:

“Amazon’s 30th Anniversary”: this is the new scam that circulates on WhatsApp

Signal or Telegram: What is the best alternative to WhatsApp?