An investigation reveals thousands of fake reviews on Amazon

05/10/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Not everything that is available on Amazon is safe to buy. Remember that the company has an external sales system that depends on many other stores that have nothing to do with the company founded by Bezos. Many others seem to have profited from countless fake reviews, increasing their reputations like wildfire. Fortunately, an investigation carried out by the firm Safety Detectives has located a database with a huge amount of information that reveals the supposed falsehood of millions of comments on Amazon. Because of this, several companies have had to discontinue many of their products on the web.

It is normal that when we see a product on Amazon, we go to the reviews section to know the general opinion of the public. Unfortunately, however, there has been ample evidence that some of the products we found on Amazon have fake reviews. Now through Safety Detectives we find that an organization has been generating million fake reviews to increase the popularity and trust of the product. The group of researchers found a database with more than 7GB of weight that reveals the involvement of more than 200,000 users and more than 13 million comments. With a highly developed scheme to generate positive or 5-star reviews on a product, the organization rewarded users who did so with product refunds or even discounts.

Due to this event, products from companies such as Aukey have been completely discontinued. There is still no confirmation from the companies, although everything indicates that this has been the main reason.