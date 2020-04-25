Without hot cloths, the retro mini consoles they have taken it. From the NES mini to the PS mini, through the SEGA Megadrive Mini. All of them were sold out in a short time before being reissued so that the stores had more units, and all of them have been the object of desire of the majority from the millennial generation, which still awaits retro mini editions of other classics such as the Nintendo 64, the Game Boy or the PS Vita.

In fact, is that a modder did not want to wait and brought us this gem similar to an overweight Game Boy Advance, but it’s really nothing more than an awesome portable Nintendo 64 that you shouldn’t see, if you don’t want to have it already …

The challenge has been assumed by GmanModz to leave us speechless, completing a very interesting miniaturization project that, although it is something like the aforementioned large GBA, the truth is that can receive and process complete Nintendo 64 cartridges without major problems. How did you do it? Well let’s see it because as Gizmodo told us it has no waste ..

Starting from a fully functional Nintendo 64, GmanModz has created a kind of Game Boy Advance quite fat, but that can receive and run N64 cartridges without problems

This has been the return to the future of the Nintendo 64

The video game industry grows at a record rate, and surely a major spur has been the discovery of an unexpected success like that of retro consoles and the revitalization in official form of the classic games.

In any case it is not something new for the community, which has always sought to bring them back although normally done in the form of modern hardware and emulators that rely on processing power to recreate classic consoles through software.

It has always been the Nintendo 64 one of the most complex consoles to emulate using software, so the GmanModz project is surely the best way to guarantee a user experience like the original, in fact using the original hardware of the console.





Starting from a functional N64, the genius GmanModz made a complete adjustment of the console electronics, including new wiring to relocate the PIF chip, responsible for the security with the cartridges and the interface between motherboard and controllers.

All this to put the complete guts of a Nintendo 64 in a 3D printed and specifically designed casing, taking inspiration from the Game Boy Advance SP with its distinctive shell format, including display and drivers.

A complete fit of the internal electronics, but keeping it intact and functional, with new controls adapted to the portable experience and a 3D printed case designed specifically for the occasion … The result is surprising!

The result is surprising for its appearance and the perfection of its new lines, chubby that yes because the cartridges are large, although the truth is that GmanModz hasn’t published a detailed mod guide yet for all the details, something he has promised on his website in the coming days or weeks.

What is clear is that everyone who you have a Nintendo 64 picking up dust in the storage room you can give a new life to one of the best consoles in the history of Nintendo, only if you are somewhat skilled with DIY, electronics and crafts of course… It is never too late to start, that is, and much less considering the confinement in confinement.

We have no nails since we have seen it, but what about you? Do you already want a portable Nintendo 64 like this? Because I want two … or three!

