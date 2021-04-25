An invasive underwater plant helps sequester carbon from the atmosphere

04/25/2021 at 4:32 PM CEST

An underwater plant of tropical origin that is invading the Mediterranean Sea could become an unexpected ally for carbon sequestration, as scientists from the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies (Imedea) have discovered. Observations have shown that it can match the effectiveness of Posidonia oceanica in capturing carbon.

A team of researchers with the participation of Imedea (CSIC-UIB) has shown that the invasion of the tropical seagrass Halophila stipulacea may play an important role in maintaining the carbon sequestration capacity of the Mediterranean in the future and thus helping to mitigate climate change. The work has recently been published in the journal Global Change Biology.

The arrival of exotic species can cause ecological impacts on indigenous communities and their ecosystem services, since native and exotic species often compete for the same resources. However, on specific occasions, these invasive species can bring some unexpected benefit.

Halophila stipulacea is native to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, and entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. Thanks to its extraordinary capacity for thermal adaptation, it has colonized the eastern and central Mediterranean coastline, reaching as far as Sicily.

In this study, sediment cores were obtained from exotic grasslands of H. stipulacea and native grasslands of Cymodocea nodosa and Posidonia oceanica from Cyprus and Crete (Greece) and applied different techniques to reconstruct the invasion chronology of H. stipulacea. At the same time, their ability to sequester carbon was measured: they determined the age of grassland sediments, analyzed the organic carbon content, and sequenced the sediment’s environmental DNA – a genetic tool used to detect species in environmental samples unnecessarily. to collect them.

More carbon captured than with Posidonia oceanica

“The results show that H. stipulacea reached Cyprus in 1930 and Crete around 1970 and, since then, the meadows of the exotic plant have buried more organic carbon than native grasslands of C. nodosa and C. nodosaP. oceanica & rdquor; comments Marlene Wesselmann, Imedea researcher and first author of the work. “Although the carbon sequestration capacity of H. stipulacea is low compared to the P. oceanica grasslands of the western Mediterranean & rdquor ;, where this plant is much more abundant, adds Wesselmann.

In the Mediterranean, climate change is expected to cause significant losses of P. oceanica meadows, because it is a species very sensitive to warming and its mortality increases considerably when the water temperature exceeds 28 degrees.

“Instead, H. stipulacea tolerates temperatures above 36 degreesH. stipulacea, so that warming would stimulate its growth and it could expand and continue to sequester carbon, together with C. nodosa (which also has a high thermal tolerance) & rdquor ;, explains Imedea researcher Núria Marba.

“However, we do not have a complete picture of the role of H. stipulacea in the marine ecosystem of the Mediterranean Sea, and therefore we do not know if other key ecosystem services may be affected by its current presence and future expansion, & rdquor ;, concludes Marbà.

Reference article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/gcb.15589

It may interest you: Posidonia: the underwater forest that preserves the atmosphere