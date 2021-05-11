an intricate Netflix crime mystery

Knowing the trajectory in the cinema of the Catalans Oriol Paulo Y Jordi Vallejo, no one can be surprised in the least that they have been interested in a project such as the adaptation of another of the series of Netflix from The innocent (2021), the novel by American Harlan Coben (2005). This work bears certain similarities to the films in which the two have been involved.

The one was released with the libretto of Julia’s eyes (Guillem Morales, 2010); later, it was possible to go to the address at The body (2012). He wanted to repeat later in his work as a screenwriter for Kidnapping (Mar Targarona, 2016) and then insist behind the cameras of Setback (2016) Y During the storm (2018). But the other, until now, gives the impression of being content with having written El pacto (David Victori, 2018), Alegría, tristeza (Ibon Cormenzana, 2018) and You will not kill (Victori, 2020).

The innocent man aims without delay at the heart from the beginning; and a few reasonable strokes are enough to show the protagonist’s situation and then offer explanations about how he got there; with a very grateful sequence shot inclusive. And the way in which Oriol Paulo and Jordi Vallejo choose to condense the following using the voice-over demonstrates considerable storytelling ability.

The interesting skein of ‘The innocent’

The thing soon becomes rarefied from several facts that, if it were not for the viewer knows very well that this series of Netflix It is framed in the strictest realism, they could be taken for surreal moments; not far from David Lynch’s darkest vein. And the truth is that they are not lacking some impressionist clues about its mysteries, of a vagueness that prevents one from overstepping its limits with logical speculation.

But lo and behold The innocent puzzles us with other narrative threads that catch us as much or more than the first proposed plot, with which the public wonders what the worrying relationship they have may be; and without the style getting muddy even in the repeated condensations of history in off.

Thus, this example of the Netflix series plays at joining the ends of such threads into a single rather suggestive skein; Although the audiovisual apparatus that Oriol Paulo configures is almost never separated from the most disciplined functionality and, even with that trip, manages to intrigue us; This is also helped by the determined soundtrack of the renowned Fernando Velázquez, composer of films such as El orfanato and A monster comes to see me (JA Bayona, 2007, 2016) and television series such as Patria (Aitor Gabilondo, 2020), and the closings of each chapter and its maneuvering knock.

A satisfying suspense with troubled characters

Oriol Paulo and Jordi Vallejo build the suspense firm of The Innocent in each of its eight episodes, staging them with Guillermo de la Cal, Pau Itarte (I know who you are) and Judith Miralles (La pols) so that the drama of the different characters and the different intricacies of their fabric are added in parallel during climactic sequences and, no more, in the experience and in the minds of the viewers with this Netflix series.

Which is unexpectedly related to Sky Rojo (Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, since 2021). But not because of its tone, of course, but because of its elemental ingredients. And it does not deprive us of rough pictures, which we are used to being shown in The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993) or the CSI franchise (Anthony E. Zuiker, 2000-2015), much to the delight of the art department.

Nothing negative can be said about the group of actors who play the troubled characters of The Innocent because his interpretations are flawless, from Mario Casas (Setback) as Mateo Vidal, Aura Garrido (Crematorio) as Olivia Costa, Alexandra Jiménez (100 meters) as Lorena Ortiz and José Coronado (Box 507) dressing as Teo Aguilar and Juana Acosta ( Giants) such as María Luján to Martina Gusman (Leonera) in the shoes of Kimmy Dale, Anna Alarcón (La vampira de Barcelona) as Zoe Flament, Ana Wagener (Express) by Sonia Miralles, Gonzalo de Castro (7 lives) as Jaime Vera or Miki Esparbé (The One-Eyed King) in the role of Aníbal Ledesma.

All of them contribute to the Netflix series being quite satisfactory in its intricate plot about criminals. So we can find a song in the teeth.

