What does a young artist need to do today to be the new global sensation? The truth not much if you think about it. Billie Eilish taught us that you can earn six Grammys by making a record in your small home studio. Before her, Daft Punk did it. Thomas Bangalter wrote all Homework in his room and the production of the album was close to zero pesos. Today, an emerging artist named Sub Urban is following in his footsteps.

Saying that an artist’s proposal is completely different – something you’ve never heard before – may sound like a classic cliche. But in this case, it is true. The only influences of Sub Urban are those that arise in his imagination. Some compare his strange dark mainstream pop to that of Billie Eilish, and the reference is somehow understandable. But with a little inspection of the sound and lyrics of Sub Urban you can see that his project has nothing to do with anything you’ve heard before.

Unexpectedly, her success as an arista emerged in the most worthy way from Generation Z. Although her wonderful song “Cradles” had some success when she released it, it was the TikTok platform that led her to become her hallmark. “Cradles” became one of the most listened to songs in the history of the platform in a few weeks, and in 6 months it has accumulated more than 120 million views on YouTube and more than 154 million on Spotify.

We had the opportunity to talk to the 20-year-old to talk a little about his new EP. Thrill Seaker, Which comes to break any musical paradigm before him, about his opinion about new social networks and their use as musical platforms and about the history of the great success “Cradles”.

“This album … Well, in fact it is an EP, it is very important to me because I consider it my first project that adds to what would be an album. I had been saving these songs for a long time. From before “Cradles”. I wrote many of them when I was between 16 and 18 years old and in general I talk about my youth. I talk about the problems of leaving school and also little romances out there. It is a collection of memories ”.

“It is a piece of how it was for me to grow. I have many more songs coming from that general vibe, which I am saving for future projects, but Thrill Seaker is definitely a good introduction to my diversity, my sound, and me as a person. ”

Being a new artist, and having a fairly unique sound within the mainstream pop scene, he has repeatedly been compared to Billie Eilish. Both sounds somehow search for the dark places of pop, and both are young artists who belong to the new generation of musicians. We asked Sub Urban what it thinks about this comparison.

“I definitely think comparisons can be harmful to many artists. Comparing them doesn’t make much sense. But in this case I can understand why she really is the first to explore the darker side of pop than popular. And I fully understand the comparison because there aren’t many artists doing that. That is the thing. So if someone comes up with a similar proposal, somewhat obscure but also considered pop, it is comparable. ”

“But also what I want people to understand is that in the end you have to reach a point of understanding where you see that they are completely different projects, you know? It’s like ‘I respect your art. I really think you are very talented, but I think our music is very different in terms of genre and sound. ’ His brother (FINNEAS) produces all his music for him. I respect him very much. But I have never taken anything from their music and I would really be surprised if they have taken inspiration from me ”.

In short, I respect him. The opinion is that this makes me feel very flattered because they compare me to a great artist. I see it in many comments on my YouTube videos, but I think people should open up a little bit more when listening to new music and thinking, ‘Maybe I’m just inclined to criticize.’ ”

Music changes over time and its industry also. First the Walkman and then Spotify. The question is, what comes next? The success of “Cradles” on TikTok for many is just the beginning of the fusion between social networks and music platforms. Being an emerging artist, we asked Sub Urban if it sees TikTok as a new music platform available to launch new music there.

“Yes. Clear. TikTok is an incredible way to reach youth with new music. Because I consider it a very democratic platform. It’s not just about what’s trending. Listen to the music from there. It has a lot of class. The music that becomes popular on TikTok is generally very good music. ”

“I feel like there are a lot of people who are quick to take credit for just getting big on TikTok. But in reality it is the people who are choosing the music they like. Whether they are made for them or not. They choose a song with an aggressive beat and bass or a song with a chillier vibe. ”

“I think there is a formula for that. To make a song that is very cool TikTok. But I wrote “Cradles” when I was 17. That was before TikTok was a big thing. I never imagined that it had the score, the low bass, or the distorted production to be perfect in that world. I find it quite ironic that I did something back then that many people want to do today. For platforms that are growing today ”.

“I am very honored that on a platform that works very democratically, my song is one of the greatest that has emerged there. Because it is the people who choose and listen to the music there. When I did “Cradles” never in my life could I imagine something like that “.

How to know that a simple progression of notes can be the next global success? This happened to Jimi Page when he composed the introduction to “Stairway To Heaven.” This also happened to Sub Urban when he was playing on his piano imitating one of his old songs. What led you to think that those notes would become so big? We asked him to dive right into the history of “Cradles” to find out.

“It’s funny because I wrote the song on my piano that is at my parents’ house. It is a small digital piano. I was really just playing around, trying to create something new. In fact I was trying to imitate my song “Broken”. That was my first song, it was a collaboration that I put under another stage name but he didn’t put it together. It just wasn’t popular back then. The point is that “Broken” starts with a piano melody with a small bow. It was quite a distorted melody. This worked the first time because back then I didn’t know what a great song was. ”

“For me a million or two million is something incredible, and 15 thousand reproductions on Soundcloud. So I thought there was a formula there. But little did I know that it would create success. I took the notes that I wrote on the piano, I put in production, a basic arpeggio, I distorted the melody a bit, I applied a little slip and I immediately thought: ‘this could be a success. And this style can work as a package that can keep this darkness. “

“I have used the world of electronics in several of my productions. And most of the songs that thrill me in this genre have a drop. So I wanted to make an instrumental section that had a unique combination of drops and I hit the nail on the head. The truth is that when we launched it it wasn’t an immediate success. It was better than “Broken”, yes, which surprised me a lot. But it wasn’t until he broke on TikTok that he started doing better. From there we made the video and everything exploded. People could put a face to music and that’s when Sub Urban came out. “

With his style of music and lyrics, he is breaking stereotypes about the role of youth in the music industry. Throughout history, young artists have been forced to look / dress in a certain style, to talk about love, to dance, to make commercial music that will hopefully sell millions of copies. But Sub Urban is none of the above.

“I have never had the intention of being a role model or breaking any kind of stereotype for young artists. Age is always a factor when it comes to progression, but all I really cared about is making music that doesn’t really exist in the mainstream world, music that I would really listen to if I wasn’t the one doing it. And ironically, I had no idea that I would ever make it to the mainstream market, I was really just making songs for myself. ”