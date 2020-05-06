Nigel Godrich has been one of the biggest names in the music industry for a good 20 years (maybe more). And the reason is that he is a genius as diverse as the times he has appeared in the production credits of dozens of albums by bands and artists.

Godrich –almost, almost– is the sixth member of Radiohead. Not only is he the producer, but he accompanies the band on tour. And his relationship with Thom Yorke is even closer since she has worked with him on his solo path as in ANIMA 2019, this collage album that had a great short film with Paul Thomas Anderson.

It doesn’t stop there. Nigel Godrich has worked with Travis, Beck, Air, U2, R.E.M., Roger Waters and with the legend, Sir Paul McCartney. And the list continues with the production of complete albums like the 20-year-old Kid A, up to collaborations with Up, Talkie Walkie and McCartney’s “comeback” with Chaos and Creation in the Backyard…

So we are very excited to tell you that we had the opportunity to talk with Nigel Godrich for #SopitasXAireLibre about a project known as Ultraísta, which is a band made up of him, Joey Waronker and Laura Bettinson. His debut was with a self-titled album in 2012, and eight years later, are back with the Sister album.

Sister came out in March 2020, and despite receiving mixed reviews (more negative, to be honest), Godrich’s work in accomplishment was praised. This album was born from improvisation and the way Godrich sculpted jam sessions from years ago. along with Waronker and Bettinson, to turn them into songs and an entire album.

But he didn’t just tell us about Sister. Godrich told us about how the quarantine has lived in the United Kingdom (at Zoom it had a background with a beach 😄) and some things that have happened. “It makes you think of things you have never thought and feel things you have never felt. But overall it has been good, “he said.

Godrich told us about the 20 years of Kid A. He told us that there were plans to celebrate it, but that everything went overboard and the future is uncertain in that regard. “It is interesting. I can’t believe 20 years have passed of something that feels so … new. And I don’t know how people perceive it now. I don’t know if people know about it“, said.

“The other time I was talking to Paul McCartney about the ‘Sgt. Pepper’s ’ (1967 Beatles album). He was talking about why … we were talking about what they were wearing, those colorful military uniform suits. Red, blue. Very retro, very colorful. And he said they thought this would be the future”

He also told us about his plans to come to Mexico (the desire of the Mexicans to go to concerts); the way we consume music (we no longer listen to an album thought to be a complete piece of art, but rather a playlist of Bob Dylan’s best hits, he mentions); and incidentally, he told us about the two times he participated in Star Wars movies …

If you want to listen the interview with Nigel Godrich, here we leave you the full audio of his intervention in #SopitasXAireLibre: