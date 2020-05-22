How do we listen to music these days? Undoubtedly, quarantine has changed our daily lives down to the smallest detail. And in this moment so complex for everyone, Monsieur Periné It has arrived in a timely manner with a song that reminds us of what Tin Tan once said — impersonating Baloo in The Jungle Book: “Seek the most vital”.

Via telephone we communicate to Colombia with Catalina García, vocalist of Monsieur Periné, to talk a little about the band’s new single, ‘Mundo Paralelo’ —which is already rolling on music platforms amid the severity of this quarantine.

“Making music is living in a Parallel World”

“What we wanted was to show our philosophy of life in this song (…) We have always been interested in seeing that through music we connect with people’s hearts and we can show them how the key is in themselves to find the way to love themselves, “Catalina told us to introduce us to ‘Parallel World’.

With three discs in his career –Handmade, Music Box and Tropical Charm– and two Grammy nominations (2016 and 2019 in the Best Latin, Urban or Alternative Rock Album category); Monsieur Periné has experimented with genres ranging from swing to bolero.

This new single was no exception. Here we can find Afro-Antillean rhythms, genres like reggae and even the combination of a range of instruments to make us blow our minds: ropes, low, the French horn, Brazilian drums and synthesizers.

“It’s a little bit like grabbing from different sources and trying to do it in a way that we like.” The result? Catalina told us that a song like this reflects the gypsy essence of the band.

Like gypsies, Monsieur Periné has taken advantage of trips to discover that the simplicity of life is also a way to achieve happiness —And incidentally, share this message with us.

“It’s nice that people connect with this message”

The band started with the preparation of a new album in November 2019 and started promoting this simple when the coronavirus epidemic hits Latin America hard.

Although at first Monsieur Periné thought that this song would help to awaken people —in a scenario of consumption by material things—, ran into an audience that wants to share in the middle of the running of the bulls.

“Never happened to us with a song, that people connect with her. “

With everything and coronavirus, for Catalina García this is the most beautiful thing of the day, that at the end of the day a song translates how you feel, what you discover and reflects a space of well-being:

“In a time of crisis we are all looking around us, that which generates well-being … In the end it is a very simple message, it is something simple, we are full of feelings … and in a world that is overturned by accumulation, by materiality, it is nice that people connect with this message ”.

Watch on YouTube

