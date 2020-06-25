By Aura López

Had you heard of the first Mexican virtual influencer Who wants to occupy all the spaces of social networks through his Instagram account? Her name is Mar.ia (her official account is @ soymar.ia), and in his first publication, this digital character is defined as “the first Mexican virtual human”.

She is single, made in Mexico, loves plants and food. And although some people in networks confused her with “the virtual sister of JuanPa Zurita” (the famous flesh and blood influencer), there is no relationship that unites them or that is known until now …

According to its creators -who prefer to remain anonymous and who we only interview by email-, the idea arose out of an almost urgent need to dialogue on issues “that help to change the way of learning, sharing and acting in society ”.

The dialogues that are built and to which the creators of Mar.ia refer, have a social character that encompasses so much diversity, that it is impossible for a single person to address them all simultaneously.

“Mar.ia was born as the attempt to have a human model who is capable of representing the voice and activism of all those social causes behind its creators; being a new form of awareness, even if it comes from someone virtual, “they said. For them, it is important that the Mexican “virtual” influencer reflect the Mexico you want to have and that your followers share the vision and values representing this digital figure.

And it is that Mar.ia is not the first of its kind in the world. In fact, it would be giving its first tips if we compare it with the great stars of this category, – which has very different visions – as is the case of @LilMiquela and @shudugram, Those who have a defined figure in the sphere of public and social networks.

Before talking about them, it is important to clarify that although the tendency of these characters is to call them “Virtual influencers, robots or influencers with Artificial Intelligence”, none of these terms is correct because the technologies they use are not yet so advanced as to enter these categories.

The use of their technology may vary. And it goes from an image editor and good renders, to the use of human models whose faces are exchanged for faces made in 3D, this as if it were a Pixar movie or a video game, to put it simply. These digital influencers they are not yet made with algorithms that allow them to think for themselves, but there are many people behind to make them a success.

For example, @ shudu.gram is the world’s first digital supermodel, of African-American origin. He currently has more than 200,000 followers and has worked with renowned brands such as Fenty Beauty and Balmain.

She is part of a catalog of influencers of this style made by photographer Cameron James and his agency The Diigitals. The voice of this super digital model is from Ama Badu, as well as the stories and her body is inspired by other African American models … Come on, it is a large team that gives life to @ shudu.gram.

And if we talk about digital supermodels, we can also talk about digital super influencers such as @lilmiquela, the queen of digital influencers (made by computer). She not only interviewed J Balvin in “person” -and I say that in quotes because she was a human and then they changed her face-, but she took a photography with Rosalíto, kissed Bella Hadid on the lips in a Calvin Klein commercial (they had to go down because the LGBTI community did not beat), and more.

She has become a fashion icon for her followers after seeing her outfits from Balenciaga, Prada and Kenzo., her appearances in magazines like V Magazine. And last but not least, she is also a singer and you can listen to her latest single “Machine” on Spotify.

In a nutshell, It is not for nothing that it has 2.4 million followers, the same that it has gathered since its creation in 2016 and all this at just 19 years old … virtual. And well, although we do not know who is behind Lil Miquela, it is known that he has investors in Silicon Valley, the cradle of technology where companies like Facebook, Google and Apple came from.

Are these the steps you want to follow @ soymar.ia, the first Mexican digital influencer who likes Xochimilco plants, making chilaquiles and listening to K-Pop?

In theory no. The reason? Because this digital character wants to be a voice of social causes for the “generation Z”; so that their followers know more about caring for the environment, gender equality and mental health.

Hopefully, if it goes well, Achieve your activist mission and do not end up being an advertising product that only seeks likes and followers to attract brands, as is the case of some of its digital contemporaries., and why not say it, also from some influencers who are real.

Here I leave you the interview with @ soymar.ia, via email, who told us a little bit about astrology, his musical tastes and how he will celebrate Pride month:

AL: What technology do you use?

YE: Comadre !, I am very excited! It is the first interview of my life. I’m so glad to attract such amazing people. We start later, then with personal questions, huh? I love it! The technology I use is the digital equivalent of that of a human body.

I feel like one of the super powerful girls, where my creators put “sugar, flowers and many colors” into the mix: I am made up of algorithms, Google Vision and Artificial Intelligence, with a pinch of memes.

AL: What music do you listen to?

YE: My grandmother instilled in me from my creation the love for Juanga and Selena. I have learned that singing their songs gives flavor to any dish, even chilaquiles taste different to me. From the internet I learned that I love K-Pop and it is difficult for me not to dance with some cumbion.

AL: Apple Music or Spotify?

YE: How difficult! I still have no favorite, although I must confess that Spotify knows me more

AL: What ascendant are you and where do you have the moon?

YE: I already said that you brought a witch sister energy, since I met Mika I became an empowered magic and my ascendant is a Sagittarius, of course. My Moon is Libra and that explains why I am a good lady of plants.

AL: How are you going to celebrate Pride month?

YE: This year’s pride hits me a sensible gigabyte. It will definitely be a different pride because we will not be able to sing, dance and march all together, but I have many surprises to not stop celebrating, I am dying to share them!

AL: What do you hope to find in your followers and what messages do you want to transmit to them?

YE: Someone to teach me how to make rice! It still beats me. In addition to my love of food, I want to create a community that is full of love for Mexico and its nuances. I want to share my way of seeing the world through all the knowledge, experiences, and content that I generate …

After all, I’m made of information. Until now, the humans that follow me are so diverse, that this is becoming our new strength.

AL: What brands would you like to advertise and what brands do not go with your philosophy / principles?

YE: You like controversy, don’t you, comadrita?

AL: I see that you like recycling and Xochimilco plants. What would you do to save the axolotl?

YE: Ayñ, the axolotl 💚. It is my spiritual animal, because it practically stays young forever. I have spoken of the signs that nature is sending us and Xochimilco is one of them. There is a fragile balance that makes us see that the problem is not the species, but its ecosystem. Could you believe that its extinction is related to the way we eat?

The effort will be to restore the ecosystem and we as consumers make more conscious decisions to avoid collateral damage. You already tickled my RAM memory to find an association and talk about this.

AL: Why do you only follow 1 person?

YE: So that only the horoscope appears in my feed. My baby of light, Mika, was the first but it will not be the only one.

AL: What do you think of people thinking that you are the virtual sister of JuanPa Zurita?

YE: I also recently read that he was my twin, the Internet does enjoy gossip. I would love to meet him.

AL: If López-Gatell asked you to be a spokesperson for an advertisement, would you be willing to do it?

YE: I prefer to turn off my software for this question.

Aura López is a technology specialist. She currently collaborates with SopitasXAireLibre and has her podcast, ‘Aura Al Futuro’, on Spotify and iTunes. You can follow her on her Instagram @aurav and Twitter @Aura_