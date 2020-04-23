Since time immemorial, there is a huge list of musicians who have become true legends. Either because they were born with a huge roar, they are beasts behind the drums, they play the bass like true prodigies or they fan out some quite epic solos on the guitar. Speaking on this point, metal has given some of the best guitarists who have ever walked the earth and there are many examples. But from the last generation of musicians who are in charge of playing the guitar, Jim Root certainly has a very special and well-earned place.

We all know him for being one of the best guitarists of today, since he has composed with Slipknot and Stone Sour some brutal riffs that any metal fan should learn Yes or Yes. And we don’t throw flowers at him just because we love how he plays, in 2008 media like Guitar World, Kerrang, Revolver and Rolling Stone ranked him as the best guitarist of the year thanks to his enormous work on the album All Hope Is Gone, where songs like “Psychosocial” and “Dead Memories” appear. So this point is fully supported.

In the midst of everything we’re going through, staying home while the coronavirus measures have been completed, we had a huge opportunity to talk to Jim about the influences that led him to become a guitarist, his particular sound, the guitars he uses both in the studio and at the concerts he gives with the Iowa band, the super band he would put together, what are the songs he likes the most touch and much more.

Many would think that someone like Root who plays huge solos and riffs with Slipknot behind a super badass mask would be a tough guy, and the truth is that when talking with him we realize the opposite, because he is a sensitive person and who knows very well what his goal is in this life: make music that you are passionate about and keep innovating with the guitar. Something that very few musicians have in mind these days.

Life before becoming a guitar beast

Like many of us who were ever interested in learning to play the four strings, Jim Root has a rather special story, a romance that seemed to be predestined. It all started at an early age and thanks to his parents, who showed some legendary guitarists that probably the vast majority who want to hang this spectacular instrument have heard. However, Root’s path was a little different, as a call from life to dedicate himself to music:

“I have always been fascinated by the guitarists I knew when I was young, since I can remember. You know, some that I saw in the record collection that my parents had, but little by little – and thanks to MTV – I discovered my own way. In those years my parents worked almost daily, so I spent a lot of time just listening to records and watching television. Before I started to play and even have my first guitar I knew I wanted to dedicate myself to this, and somehow I was clear that this would be my life. Later in Christmas I had my first guitar and I had to investigate how it was played ”.

And already entered the subject of influences, we had to ask him who were the guitarists and bands that marked him. Of course, he named a lot of musicians in metal and they are practically a drawer when it comes to hanging a lyre,Although we were surprised that Jim listens to a little of everything, even Radiohead and Blur, can you believe it?

“You know, greats like Tony Iommi, Pete Twonshend, Frank Zappa, George Harrison. When I finally had a guitar, I wanted to imitate bands like Ratt, Mötley Crue, at that moment it was when I started to pick up the songs by ear and thanks to that I started to form some bands with friends from school. They showed me Metallica’s ‘Ride The Lightning’, and I started learning Megadeth’s tracks, Anthrax. To date I keep going back to the old even until I listen to my playlists on Spotify, I think the only modern thing I have is Queens of the Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures, things like that, although maybe nobody would expect me to like Blur or Radiohead, but I also have them out there and from time to time I listen to them ”.

We know that nobody starts with a very expensive instrument –Like the lyres that the musicians we admire have–, and that At first we usually play as God gives us to understand the songs that we like the most (sometimes they don’t even sound like the original versions). But despite all that, you learn and dig into the way it has to be played. Something like this happened with his first guitar to Jim Root, which was not of the best quality but with it he learned all the tricks he now knows:

“The first guitar I had was a Memphis, one of these cheap copies of Gibson’s Les Paul with two singlecoil pickups, something quite rare for such an instrument. And since he didn’t know how to touch it shortly after using it, I broke a rope. I had no idea how to tune it or what to do with it, at first I was only playing notes because I had not developed an ear and played as I understood songs that I liked like “Smoke On The Water” and things like that. When I had experience, I learned to play “Live Wire” by Mötley Crue or something like that ”.

From playing a cheap guitar to having your own model

For a long time, Jim Root partnered with Fender to create a whole line of guitars based on the ones he plays and from different ranges. Thanks to this all the fans who want to sound with him have the opportunity to do so, And it doesn’t matter the price of the lyre that you put together, since he has made an effort so that everyone has the best sound without borrowing in the attempt.

Something curious is that this brand is not especially the favorite of all metalheads because according to them the guitar loses the punch, although there are legends of the genre like Ritchie Blackmore, Yngwie Malmsteen and Dave Murray of Iron Maiden who have used them. But if they are not made for metal, What did you find in these instruments to make you fall in love and prefer them over other kinds of guitars?

“Fender guitars are super comfortable for me because they are short scale, you have a chance to modify them to your liking either with pickups or by changing the shape and color of the instrument, there are plenty of possibilities. Also I love their models, like the Telecaster, Jazzmaster and even the Strat, I think that each one has its own personality and I identify a lot with them. Everyone wants to hang some more metal models, but I kept these guitars for comfort, they have that classic look that I love and with them you can play a little bit of everything ”.

The models inspired by him that he has built together with Fender are many, But he recently released a lyre that really looks impressive, the Jim Root Jazzmaster V4, which looks spectacular and has many things that the guitarist loves. In the end and despite having many guitars he had to put together his favorite and he told us a little what he had in mind

“I think with this model I wanted to have a little bit of everything, you know? The sound of many guitars in one. I love the Telecaster, the Strat but my favorite will always be the Jazzmaster, so that was the plan with the new guitar, to have a balance between everything, thinking about the way I use it, be it to play with Slipknot, to compose in the studio or just to take a cover at my house. There is something special about the Jazzmaster V4, you can blow an amp with it or play much calmer things … hahaha. I like it so much that it could be the only one I use for life, they can take away the others but this baby does not. ”

Almost a year ago, Jim Root with Slipknot released his latest studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, an album where we can listen to a much more mature version of the band without losing that huge punchy sound that characterizes them so much. In particular, the guitars sound spectacular, especially since within the 14 songs we can hear riffs and solos that blow your mind from the first note.

Since we are quite curious, And taking advantage of the opportunity, we asked Jim to tell us what equipment he used to record this album and how he got his guitar to sound so powerful but without losing definition.. (EYE HERE SLIPKNOT FANS, TAKE NOTE AND GO BREAKING THE PIG IF YOU WANT TO SOUND LIKE HIM)

“I have secret weapons inside the studio, like the Bogner Uberschall and Friedman Brown Eye amps that I have been using for many years. A Jazzmaster with new pickups and some classic distortion pedals, although I prefer to get them straight out of the amp, that’s what I used for the rhythm part, lighter pedals on songs like ‘Birth of the Cruel’ and decided to include more atmospheric sounds like Memory Man from Electro-Harmonix, others from MXR. Right now I don’t remember exactly what I used but it was basically that, a lot of distortion. ”

Knowing a little more about the man behind the mask

Since time immemorial, we’ve seen a bunch of super bands made up of musicians from a bunch of legendary bands. Examples there are many, but Taking advantage of the fact that we had Jim, we wanted to ask him what his ideal band would be (with dead or alive musicians) and the lineup he put together certainly sounds quite interesting.

Hell, that’s very difficult. Mmmm yes, how complicated, I don’t know. Maybe Bran Daillor from Mastodon on drums, Chris Squire from Yes on bass, Josh Homme from Queens Of The Stone Age as guitarist and vocalist, or probably Magnus Pelander from Witchcraft, has an amazing voice. I don’t know, it’s very difficult when you have a lot of musicians out there who are great, on keyboards I would put the last one who played with The Mars Volta. I think it would be very interesting to hear that combination, I don’t know if we would play metal or something calmer, anything could happen ”.

Perhaps many do not notice this, but there are artists who think a lot about how it is that the public remembers them. Either because of the enormous capacity they had to play their instrument, the impressive presentations they gave live or perhaps because of the attitude with which they took the lives of musicians. But Jim Root is very clear about how he would like the history of music to remember him:

“When I’m on stage I forget everything else, I just focus on my own and don’t pay attention to what’s going on around me, although being the center of attention of a lot of people at a concert sometimes I feel like I look like an idiot, hahaha. I love watching YouTube videos of these great guitarists like Ritchie Blackmore, Pete Townshend, David Gilmour and more with their iconic instruments and doing crazy things, although seeing Gilmour doing that would be very rare. What I’m going to do is that I would like the public to remember and respect me as a musician who always tried to stay one step ahead, as a legend and an authentic guitarist, maybe in the future inspire a lot of young people with my riffs, although I think there is one or the other that even has my guitar ”.

Throughout almost 25 years playing with Slipknot, Jim has in his arsenal a lot of songs that have made us headbnaguear from the moment they sound to putting together a moshpit –Even in our homes. Asking a musician with a long career this question is usually difficult, but we had to know which song he likes to play the most and to our surprise, he is hardly a fan of distorted lyre tracks.

“It is going to sound strange to say it but I think I really like‘ Unsainted ’, because it has a lot of elements that perhaps I would never have dared to do if it were not for the experience I have gained over time. It will sound a little modest but I feel like it sounds like Queen mixed with a speed metal vibe. I think that was what I liked most about recording the last album, which just as on stage I felt free to do many things. But speaking of the songs of all our discography, I can say that I like to play the ones that are more environmental, like ‘New Abortion’ or ‘Surfacing’, those that are not so stuck ”

To end this talk with Jim Root, who was mostly on guitars and his general relationship with them, He told us what would be the ideal word to describe one of the best-known instruments in the world., but that no one has begun to measure the importance of this in our lives. And the answer was quite emotional and true because guitarists are true magicians of the six strings:

“My God, this question is very good although I feel cornered, hahaha. But I would have to say that it is magical, it is magical to have it in your hands, to have the opportunity to create melodies and complete songs with them. It is one of the easiest instruments to learn but the most complicated to master, so I think it is pure magic that comes out of those chords. ”