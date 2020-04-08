The concept of mixing genres and cultures to find a unique sound is not exactly something typical of Easy Life. However, there are few bands in the world that manage to do it impeccably with just two mixtapes and one album. To find the music of Easy Life, as its name says, is to stumble upon a philosophy of life. One in which any negative thought slips through your mind to the rhythm of its indie hip-hop with touches of jazz and pop rap.

The London band is presenting their debut album Junk Food, an album in which they capture all the sonic maturity that they have ordered over the three years they have been composing. Easy Life is not like any band you have come across. Strangely they behave like a band from 1985, using analog equipment to compose, releasing singles with B-sides, but sounding like a band from 2020. A band aware of the problems that lie in wait for their generation such as climate change, a topic that they deal with in their song “Earth”.

We had the opportunity to talk with the frontman and composer of Easy Life, Murray Matravers, through a link to his home in London to be able to immerse ourselves in the imagination of Easy Life, its sound, its philosophy and its short but promising story. After talking a little about how much he would like to come to Mexico to taste good mezcal, street tacos, and play his grooves, it was time to ask how they found the definitive sound of Easy Life. How they found the strengths of all the members and, therefore, the sound with which they feel identified.

“The sound comes … Everyone in the band has different pasts. We were formed by different sounds, different cultures, different ideas. So it’s really a sonic boom when we play together. That’s why I think we came to have such a unique sound. But I also think it is a modern way of thinking. When we are faced with musical genres like pop, rap, jazz, you are somehow within those scenes, but fortunately in today’s world, you can fly in any direction. ”

“At Easy Life we ​​do that. We think that a hip-hop song with guitar reverbs, jazz notes with wind instruments and various things that should not go together, is something that we should do. ”

Trying to pigeonhole Easy Life is wasting time. If you have listened to your music, or if you are new to your world, you will find that it is a whimsical sound to describe. Not only is its sound unique in each song, but it also evolves in its own project. It is full of different elements that come together organically to create a very good vibe. So we asked Murray if it was easy for them to put them together or did they have to dig deep to make them work.

“I do not know, man. It is interesting what you ask. Know something? It’s funny that you ask me this, because it is the first time that I think about it. What happens is that when we try to be creative we do not put barriers. We never thought anything like ‘this song is going to sound like this.’ It’s more like making sounds and seeing how it all comes together at the end. There are no limitations in that regard. I think the interesting thing about using creativity is never saying ‘we are going to make the end product like this.’ There should be no such limitations ”.

“I think once you do that you can’t do anything really interesting, new or fresh. I think the best thing you can have in the creative world is the sonic courage to create whatever you want. We really always push ourselves to do something that has not been heard before. That is perfect for us, because why not? Why can’t we or should we?

To their surprise, Junk Food peaked at number 7 on the UK popularity charts. Maybe because of his proposal, maybe because of his vibe, maybe because it is the sound that millions of Britons were looking for without finding it. We asked Murray if he ever hoped this would happen to Easy Life.

“No brother! We never expect something like that. Neither enter the album charts, much less in the top 10. The entire journey of Easy Life has been a series of unexpected triumphs. We are very very excited. When we started, never … You know, I don’t know if you’ve ever played in a band or been an artist, but you can’t do it just because you want success. It’s not about getting recognition, or an album in the top 10. We just wanted to spend time with friends and music. And I feel so humble and so incredible that people find our music, play it and buy our album ”.

“I don’t know why we made it to the album charts, or what’s special about our record that made it, but as an artist I feel so overwhelmed and humble that people are listening to it. And I’m happy, you know? I do not know. We’re just writing music from the times we’re living in and if people can resonate with the lyrics and the sound of it, it makes me really happy. I am very grateful”.

Unlike Creature Habits, his first mix tape of 2018, Junk Food feels like a much riskier Easy Life. With much more confidence to explore those places where they glimpsed genius in songs like “Pockets” and “Lust”. Its sound is more risky, so it is interesting to know what Matravers thinks about its evolution.

“Yes! Yes, definitely. It is quite natural. Creature Habits is the first thing we write. At that time we were trying to discover what Easy Life was, you know? We have never done anything before. And I think since then, we have been playing together and touring for about three years. So I think we have become better. ”

“We have practiced a lot. When people at concerts came up to us and said they love what we do, that gave us a lot of confidence to explore further in our sound. If you listen to the places where our music goes, I think that reflects the fact that we are excited and that we are living it in depth ”.

Since 2017, Easy Life has been on an impressive learning maturity and artistic curve. One that must also emerge from a creative point of view. From a metamorphosis in the way of making your music to this day, so we ask you if you are constantly looking for a different way to create or just let yourself be carried in the studio.

“It really is a bit of both. When we make music we never have a prior idea of ​​what we want to do. Rather we let the music take us where she wants to be. That’s pretty cliche, but I also think it’s pretty true. As for new ways to create music, I do a lot of things on my computer. I think that’s the main thing too. I do a lot of beats there, I create models and things that come up in my head and every time I try to do more so that later I can play with those ideas and expand my creative universe ”.

“I also always go back to my old analog equipment. To my old synthesizer and other equipment that I’m also excited to use. All of that is exciting to get lost in there. We’re always looking at how we can make the next EP or the next album better. ”

In its sound, and part of what makes it unique, is that You can see the exploration and combination of different worlds, different cultures and in some ways dualities that are good if you know how to deal with them. Two of these opposite worlds meet in the analog and digital world. Two worlds that they explore and use to create what feels good to them.

“The truth is that sometimes it is a bit complicated due to the limitations of using similar equipment. For starters it is very expensive and can be time consuming to use. Unlike the digital world, which is much faster. But yeah, I think it’s a lot about joining genres and joining borders. We also do it with the analog and digital world ”.

As music is an incredibly powerful mass communication tool, it is interesting to delve into the world of what an artist wants to communicate through a project. Be it a song or an album in general, always, or almost always, there is a message or an idea behind it. What is Junk Food about?

“That is quite interesting. Junk Food, as a title, we think about the way people consume music today. It has a lot to do with junk food. You pick it up and throw it away. It doesn’t last. Historically, you used to go to the store and buy a CD. And that is a good investment. It is not something that should be taken as something simple. Today music has almost become a dispensing machine. In something disposable ”.

“What we mean by our music, well … We really are not trying to say anything. We are only writing individual songs that explain our love for small and simple things ”.

Just talking about small and simple things, Easy Life is a name that takes you right to those places. Easy. We mentioned above that trying to pigeonhole the Easy Life sound is wasting time, but we also believe that if it has to be described, Easy Life is a precise way to do it. It seems that his name is also a philosophy of life marked by his instruments. An easy life, what is it, what should it be like and what does this lifestyle mean?

“This is strange. I think somehow we are all looking for an easy life. But is it really desirable? Because I have always found that if everything becomes easy and happy there is no desire to get to the next step. And I wonder why everyone wants an easy life? The best things in life take a lot of work to get. They never come easily. It is an interesting concept. ”

“That is one level of reasoning. But also about our sound, I think it goes quite well with the name Easy Life. I feel that it can also be the soundtrack of a simple life. If one day things do not go well, or you are in a difficult situation, I think you can put our music on and it will take you to a better place in your head. We have happy songs and sadder songs, but somehow it can make you feel that everything is easier than you thought. The idea of ​​Easy Life is that when you listen to us everything feels easier ”.