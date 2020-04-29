Formed in 2008, Chicano Batman is a band that decided to find its way by merging the origins and the present of all its members. The Los Angeles band has been preaching for 12 years that if there is talent, the fusion of sounds and cultures is perfect for music. Always with one foot on his Latin roots and the other stroking world music, It seems that Chicano Batman finally found the secret formula to take off and start living with the world’s greatest: seeking perfection.

At this time, Chicano Batman is a few days away from releasing his fourth studio album Invisible People. An album that since they released the single “Color my life”, they felt that it would be one with the same soul that characterizes them, but with a new formula to do it. He felt the arrival of a band ready to become the next California sensation. Later they would affirm it with “Pink Elephant”.

To get fully into this story, we had the opportunity to speak with Bardo Martinez, frontamn of the band. Through a videoconference – which at times got stuck, but leaving many good laughs – he told us in absolute depth about the work and the feeling behind Invisible People.

He told us how the process of being his most special material was until today, the work behind each note and word, and why this album is his entire life.

“We started making music in 2018. We started rehearsing and started with songs without lyrics. We were working with Miguel from ‘Skywalker’, do you know him? Mexican R&B artist. We were fortunate enough to work with him. His music is very modern, very R&B, well neo soul. He liked a song from us, ‘Black Lipstick’, and we worked together. We played and he sang my lyrics and it was a very good experience ”.

“Later, at home, I was composing music by myself. I was recording different things to the tape and I had Miguel in mind. Modern music, modern sound. I thought I’d put 20 tracks of the same chord on it to make it sound like an 80’s synth. I’m going to use a Casio Tone drum machine. ”

“Looking for a more modern sound. Because we have the instruments … We have a piano here that sounds like Black Angels, I have several synthesizers that sound more like Michael Jackson, do you understand me? So Carlitos, the guitarist, also had that in mind. ”

“‘ We have to leave all those organs, we are going to use these instruments with more danceable rhythms. ” Sometimes there were things like: ‘I want to use this’ or ‘you have to use the other and it has to be like this’. ‘It does not have to be this way’. Like any group with these musical battles, right? Aesthetics. Aesthetics is very important to us. We always try to find a line of musical distinction ”.

“That was the train we boarded. All new. Dance music, pure funk. For me, with ‘Pink Elephant’ for example, I listened to a track that Eduardo (bass) made with Gabriel (drums) and he had many movements but there was a very special one (he starts humming the main guitar line of the song) ”.

“And that was it. I said to them: ‘It’s that one.’ The same about ‘Pink Elephant’, I was writing lyrics in the studio and I tried to carry everything through a relationship of “singer-songwriter”, like ‘I’m gonna flow on this right now’, ‘I’m just going to put everything like that in the moment’. You understand me? It was a very varied, very different process. ”

“We really wanted to break down the barriers we’ve always had. Or create new barriers. Everything had to be new, new, new ”.

An eleven-year-old band with three successful records, they rarely fan to take their music in a direction they have never been before. And to change your creative processes at the root to find something different. But this was exactly what Chicano Batman did: work outside the psychedelic soul concept characteristic of his sound.

“It was an evolution the way to get to the sound of ‘Invisible People’. It was months and months. We wanted to… Not just musically. It wasn’t just about making new music. No. It was also about the relationship between all of us. Because we weren’t going to do this album like before. ”

“The musical process had to change. For example: “You, Carlos, now play the keyboard.” And I say this because he is a guitarist and he is a person very focused on being a guitarist. I am talking about conversations that we had ”.

See on YouTube

“That came about through the conversations, the battles, the constant attempts. It was an experiment, a very organic process. Very organic ”.

In order to have Invisible People in their hands, they had to spend 2 long years. The first was a coming and going. Create concepts, consolidate ideas, set sound directions and record it. The second was to wait for the mix of the album.

But why wait so long for an audio mix? Simply because Shawn Everet, one of the best mixing engineers in Los Angeles and the United States would be in charge of bringing it. How much of your hand is there in Invisible People?

“Bro, I’m going to tell you something. I am a big fan of Julian Casablancas, and especially of his The Voidz records. And Shawn Everet was the producer of those records! That was a big thing for me. We entered his studio and inside he had a stamp from The Voidz written as “punk rock-star”. And that was like wo wooooow! ’. For me this album sounds like The Voidz.

“I listen to those records every day and there I have my favorite songs. And the rhythm is similar. It has that. But it also has many different things. Because we give Shawn a dough. All that music on a two-inch tape. So, from a technical point, everything was recorded on a very large tape. The audio was very high, the quality. So he gave her a lot of lightness to do what she wanted. “

“And now it sounds great. Sounds very very big. It is a very hi-fi sound. He did and changed everything. We compared it to bread: we gave him the dough, he put it in the oven and as Gabriel says, a very inflated bread came out ”.

When I came across “Pink Elephant” in the famous weekly breakthrough, I automatically thought of a Chicano Batman-type band but throwing it at something more contemporary. In the end and to a beautiful surprise if it was them. There I realized that they did find a way to maintain the essence but evolve at the same time.

But what remains, and what changes on this new album? The fight of egos is gone and the love to do something exceptional remains. This is how Bardo tells us …

“Many things have changed, but we are still the same people. I don’t know .. How do I tell you? I think that more than in all our previous albums we fit into our roles and our work. For me, more than in the other albums I got more into the role of the singer. ‘I am going to focus on the lyrics, that each note arrives and sticks as perfectly as it can be. ’“

“That the songs on this album are as big as possible. When people listen, they say that they are great songs, that they cannot be denied. That was the most important thing. Regardless if I wrote the music, if I made the guitar or the keyboard. That for me had nothing of substance. For me it was all about making great songs. If Eduardo brought a clue, darn, we are going to use it ”.

“It was a very easy test. And the proof was: it has to be good. That’s it. No matter who did it, how it came to be, that has no substance. In reality ‘Invisible People’ is our whole life. It is our musical career. What will bring us the omelette to the table ”.

See on YouTube

Said by Carlos (guitarist) and now by Bardo, Invisible People has become the band’s favorite album. Even more so than his acclaimed and philosophical 2017 album Freedom is Free. But how is it that an artist defines his favorite project? For Bardo, it’s all about the music.

“I think it finally came to … Because I love music. I can put it together with a song from The Voidz or a song… for example We are on Apple playlists and ‘Ultimate Indie’ on Spotify, and that’s like a World Cup of music. That’s ‘wooow’ (laughs).

“He is with Tame Impala, with many American indie artists, and for me he gives them. You know? It sounds just as heavy as Tame Impala’s latest album ”.

“It has that quality and that vibe. Music is beautiful and it’s like coming to Disneyland and opening doors and entering incredible rooms. For me the Chicano Batman songs have already reached that, that quality. We have already reached a point where the quality is already there and you can give it to anyone. And we are the same people. That was the goal. Make music that will hit everyone’s mother. ”

“And I’m not saying it in a negative way. I say it with love. Musical respect as artists is what we want. And I think we do it on this album and that’s why it’s my favorite. “

Every band and every artist has a project of great symbolic value and professional level that best identifies them for what they are. That project that somehow speaks precisely of what they are as art creators and the reasons why they do it. Is Invisible People the largest and most representative artistic project Chicano Batman has done?

“(Laughter) Of course I do, brother! It’s very … Look, everything has to do with production. The intentions. When you start writing a song you have intentions. And you never know if those intentions are going to reach the public. That is the job as an artist. How to make your deep intentions come from the experience to the public? But it all has to do with how good the music, the lyrics, and how good it is when you get it on the stereo. ”

“You see this in the movies when you hear that they are playing music on the radio. And you see on social media and you see that everyone is listening to that music and that it’s hitting because it’s hitting. The first time I taught my friends music they were amazed. With the slap in the face. And when I saw that they felt it just like I did when I first heard it, I said: ‘I’m done. I’m done with my work. ‘”.

“We, the four of us, like Chicano Batman, worked a whole year with this album. I went to New York ten days to record the vocals. I recorded a lot of music ”.

“And when I got home there were still some songs missing and I went to the studio. From 12 in the morning until 3 in the morning. I started to change tracks. Some that we had a long time ago but that I felt didn’t fit. And well, in the end I loved everything, we loved it ”.

“What I’m saying is that we work that music to the end. Until the end. We never stop him. Until the master. I listened to the masters and said: ‘Damn, it doesn’t ring a bell. I do not get it’. And again, to work, to battle. I have a lot of courage, and with this album I feel a lot of confidence ”.

Soaked in how Chicano Batman came to have the most significant project of his career, one with a world-class sound, one that made every member of the band love him completely, it seems that they found the black thread of how to work from now on. One that has even left them with songs to spare ready for a new album soon.

“That’s right, bro. But it will always change. That is the good thing. As a group we have that flexibility to speak to each other directly. All friendship is at a very good point where we can do whatever we want. When we entered the studio to record … Well, We have things already recorded, bro. Things ready! ”.

In there in Invisible People there is a song titled “Moment of Joy”. According to Carlos, he talks about enjoying the little things in life, so we asked Bardo what those little things he enjoys are, and what this song is for him.

“Right now I’m doing my daily exercise! (laughs) One hour a day trying to maintain the physique for when that scenario hits, I’m going to break that sheath. But I also want to tell you that when I write a letter, I always try to focus on … I love artists like John Lennon, and many singer-songwriters who speak from their own perspective. “

“That they speak of their own way of exercising, of feeling. So for me it has always been very important to reflect exactly how I feel. And I do it through poetry, through lyrics. And “Moment of Joy” is another example of that, of my philosophy “.