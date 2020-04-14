In the world of music, time and the way of consumption have only allowed some musical genres to last over time. We have seen it with the disappearance of the disc or the progressive fading of pop punk and other genres before the gigantic currents of contemporary music such as electronic and k-pop. Without being left behind, soul is a genre that saw its glory in the 50s / 60s, and that struggles to find a place in the world of tronamesas and production software.

If we dig a little deeper, it’s not like there aren’t bands and artists playing soul out there like St. Paul & The Broken Bones. But what we are sure of is that there are very, very few bands, doing it like Black Pumas. To make soul work and fall in love in the middle of 2020, you have to have much more than pure talent. You also have to be lucky. Fortunately for Adrian Quesada, he had both simultaneously in 2017 when he found his partner Eric Burton.

Quesada is no stranger to the Austin and United States music scene unlike Eric. He already has a Grammy in his bag for his work as a guitarist in the Latin funk-rock group Grupo Fantasma. For his part, until the year that Quesada recruited him to help him with his project, he spent his time floating with his guitar playing wherever he was allowed to earn a few dollars. Eventually fate brought them together to give the world the most soulful contemporary soul you’ll find out there. If you don’t believe in destiny, listen to Black Pumas and read what Adrian Quesada told us.

Black Pumas soul returns

“Eric and I met because I had some recorded songs there but all instrumental, there was no vocal. I don’t write lyrics. I asked several people for one voice. To people from all over the world. Los Angeles, New York, London. I was asking: ‘hey, don’t you know a singer who can help me with these songs? To write lyrics and to write the song. ‘”

“Many people sent me audios and videos saying that I would check such a person. And the truth is that nobody was really special to me until a friend here in Austin told me: ‘there is a singer named Eric and he writes songs too. My friend told me he was the best singer he has ever had in the studio. So it was that I looked it up on YouTube and found it ”.

“First he just came to help me with these songs. The ones that I already had. We did this for a couple of months. We got together about twice a week in the studio and he helped me. Then it was that he started teaching me his own songs. The ones he had written and I really loved. I also loved how he played guitar. By then we had already recorded ten of my songs, but when I started listening to songs by him, they were perfect for the ones I wrote. And that’s when we started talking about making a band together. Because the truth was never the intention. We were just recording to do something. ”

“I heard his songs and I loved them. I told him to make a band. We had never played the songs live. It was all the product of the study. So we said: “We have to play for a month every Thursday and that our friends come and see how we are doing.” That’s how we started. “

Either fate or whatever they want to call it, but somehow Quesada and Burton managed to make a few recording sessions a Grammy nomination in just two years. Of course, what happened in the study cannot be attributed to fate. It is just a matter of listening to his self-titled debut album to know that there is something much more than just luck in Black Pumas. Gospel, psychedelic funk-soul and a lot of feeling are what these two years of the young band describe well.

“It has been something incredible. When we started those songs we didn’t know… well, I knew they were something special. I remember saying to Eric: ‘this is something special. We have to do it. You have to touch! ’ But if you had told me in 2017 that we were going to be nominated for a Grammy so quickly, I would have laughed. The truth I could not imagine. And I knew, when we started playing, we had never played together. I didn’t know what Eric was like as the frontman of a band. ”

“I did not know. I only knew what it was like from YouTube videos of him playing guitar in cafes and small places. I’ve never seen him like this in a Freddy Mercury or James Brown type role. I had no idea what it was like live and it was quite a surprise. Everything with Black Pumas has been doing without thinking. It has only been happening. Everything that happens to us is a surprise. ”

Listening to them is also. Hearing Eric’s voice for the first time is a most gratifying surprise. Listening to their recorded soul with such finesse and care that they manage to sound right between their roots of the 50s and that modern place that makes you know that you are listening to a contemporary band. Do you know for whom everything is also a surprise? For Adrian. Like us, the producer and guitarist never imagined all the talent that Eric Burton hid behind a slight shyness and his guitar.

“I never imagined that Eric was going to be so so good. What’s more, I had never seen him without a guitar. When we started playing, we started for about two months in a place called C-Boy’s and for every week, I remember that I had more and more confidence without the guitar. He began to remove the guitar and it looked better and better. For the second month there were already lines to enter the place and everything. Everything was always sold and labels came to see us. Everything happened very fast and the truth is that the good thing that everything happens so quickly is that we don’t have time to be scared or think about it too much. Right now we are not playing much, it has given us time to talk among ourselves about what is happening in our lives. ”

Throughout his career, Adrian has found the pleasure of his life inside the studio. His taste for producing and playing guitar there has led him to play alongside geniuses like Prince. However, his adventure with Black Pumas has once again sparked his love of playing live. These two years of rediscovering himself as a musician, of evolving his act, and of seeing how little by little the world surrenders at the slippage of his guitar and Burton’s voice have made him think twice.

“What I’ve always liked the most is being in the studio. I am a producer first and then a guitarist. I have always liked studying but the truth is that With Black Pumas I started to play a lot live, to be on tour with Eric, and I started to like playing live more. I love it! And it seems that I have never made music this soul, but the truth is that I have made music more or less like this. From the same idea. And what made this very special is Eric. ”

“He always has a special energy when he enters a room, a place. A contagious show energy. That connects you and influences you a lot. For me, the studio is the best, but with Black Pumas playing at shows is incredible. I was already a little tired of playing live. I was hardly on tour when this started. But right now I am loving everything that is happening. Right now unfortunately we have several shows canceled. But seeing the positive side we have more time to give to the study ”.

New CD!

It is strange for an emerging band like Black Pumas to have to cancel all their tours. There is no better time for them than to be playing around the world to make themselves known. But like half the world, they had to stop their activities entirely. Fortunately, this little peace that comes from the quarantine has served both Adrian and Eric to write and prepare everything for their second studio album.

“Right now we are writing a lot. We were very close to starting to record a new album, but they warned us that we are in quarantine. That we can no longer leave home. We were going to start recording this week. Because before, with all the tour dates, we never have time. It is always to get home for four or five days. And you use that time to wash clothes and greet your wife and you leave. And finally, on time we have time. The only good thing about this is that we have time. Eric is writing many new songs, me too. And when we can, we are going to record the new album ”.

“We don’t have it finished and written perfectly, but we already have several ideas and that’s how we finish the first one too. Many ideas come in the studio, in the moment. That is, on that day, together, is when the best ideas come out. It is that we do not write everything complete. We write some things and with that we go to the studio and we do it like this. It is all very organic. ”

“The creative process is very varied. Sometimes I come up with something instrumental, I start playing what I do and Eric starts singing. He takes two or three takes improvising, doing what he feels. I leave him playing several times and he improvises. He is very good at doing that. From there we get ideas. When he says something interesting or a sound. So he begins to write. Sometimes it also comes with written songs and with the guitar, and in the studio we arrange it with the whole band. We have several ways to make our music. “

With all the elements in place, full of knowledge given away by two incredible years, both prepare to make an album that paints to be even better than Black Pumas. An album that will have the same fruits as its organic and improvised style, but accompanied by the experience of working together for a long time. Without a doubt, an album that we need to arrive as soon as possible and to confirm that they are much more than just a perfect temporary accident.

“When we did Black Pumas we were just starting to come together as a team. But now we have been playing for two years and everything changes. Now that we know how the band plays, now that will influence how we make the new album. The good thing is that we can continue with the same formula or we can change it. We haven’t started recording yet, so I don’t know exactly how it’s going to go. We already know our strengths and weaknesses. I know what Eric does well and he knows what I do well. This album I imagine is going to come out a little faster. This collaboration will be easier, because the first one we didn’t even know each other well. ”