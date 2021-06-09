An international Spain – AS.com

Enmanuel Reyes Pla put the finishing touch to the Pre-Olympic in Paris on Tuesday. He did it with a silver. The 28-year-old Cuban by birth lost his first fight as a Spaniard (he received nationality in January 2020), but before the current world champion he made it clear that he is a favorite at 91 kg. The Prophet was the last to get the ticket to Tokyo. Before the postponement (the tournament started in March 2020 and was stopped due to the health crisis), Gabriel Escobar (52 kg) and José Quiles (57 kg) managed to qualify. In Paris, in addition to Reyes Pla, he also achieved his place Gazi khalidov (Dagestan, Russia, 26 years old). He and Escobar were bronze in the tournament (Quiles did not resume it due to injury).

With those four bills, Spain greatly improves its last Olympic participations. Since Barcelona 1992, when there were eight boxers, the National Team had not attended with more than two fighters. That quota they already got Escobar (24 years old) and Quiles (23), who have a similar history. Both began to box for their older brothers, they entered the CAR of Murcia at 15 and 16 years old and from the age of 18 they are at the first level with the absolute.

For their part, Reyes Pla and Jalidov also share circumstances, since both joined the Olympic race in the middle of the cycle. Of course, their paths are very different. ANDThe Cuban started boxing as a child. “I don’t remember how many fights I have. More than 300, but I don’t know the number,” he admits with a laugh. After winning several local tournaments, he became part of the national team. There he was in the shadow of Erislandy Savón (bronze in Rio). He did not feel valued and decided to look for a country where they bet on him. His father, uncle and grandmother live in A Coruña and he came to Spain. It took. He could only travel to Moscow (they did not allow him to go to other countries for fear of desertion) and from there he spent six months to reach Spain. He succeeded, used old contacts to speak with the national coach, Rafa Lozano and, when they saw him in action, they bet on him. For the moment the all in worked for both. They have the most difficult hand: Tokyo.

For its part, Jalidov has lived in Logroño since he was 10 years old (her family arrived as a political refugee). “I feel Spanish, it is the country that has given me everything“He admits. He was promising, but an injury to his hand almost made him quit the sport. After two years standing he returned in 2019 and twice defeated the owner of the square in the National Team (81 kg). He attracted attention and they did not let him escape. It’s sheer power and the work to “shape” Olympic boxing has paid off.