an interesting reader that doubles as a notebook

Until now we have always tended to associate e-ink displays with book readers, but that is something that is beginning to change. And perhaps it is still too early to see technology like the one they prepare on some screens, but we are already beginning to see some devices such as the Remarkable that remove electronic ink as a simple reading screen.

Today we will see one of these approaches: the Kobo Elipsa, which with its huge screen and its included stylus comes with aspirations of being a companion to anyone who needs to read all kinds of texts and add annotations to them.

Kobo Elipsa, technical characteristics

Kobo Elipsa

screen

E Ink Carta 1200 panel with adjustable front lighting

10.3 “(26.16 cm)

227 dpi

1,404 x 1,872 px

weight

383 grams

dimensions

193 x 227.5 x 7.6 mm

internal memory

32 GB

processor

1.8 GHz multi-core

RAM

1 GB

drums

1,400 mAh, the Kobo Stylus requires a AAAA battery (included)

connectivity

Wi-Fi, USB-C

supported formats

EPUB, EPUB3, PDF, FlePub, MOBI, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIFF, TXT, HTML, RTF, CBZ, CBR

price

399.99 euros

The Kobo Elipsa is a great, great book reader.

The Kobo Elipsa is a huge book reader, with dimensions comparable to those of any standard tablet with LCD or LED screen. In addition to the screen, it is also accentuated by a wider side with the idea of ​​being able to read while holding the device with one hand. It is possible, although the weight causes us to tire sooner rather than later and to use both hands or whatever support we have nearby.

The material is the typical dark matte plastic that we are used to seeing in all electronic book readers, with the front part covered by a smooth layer of transparent and non-slip plastic that provides comfort of use. There are no buttons to turn the pages: everything is done by touch controls Except the on and off that is done with a side button and all the extra functions provided by the pencil that we will discuss later.

Something to say is also that Kobo finally gets on the USB-C bandwagon. The Elipsa has this port to be able to charge and synchronize the device, which gives us much more flexibility to be able to use other cables that we have at home in addition to the included USB-C to USB-A cable. No power adapter is provided, so that compatibility becomes a key point.

Screen: size matters

Even in bright sunlight we won’t have trouble reading the Elipsa’s screen thanks to its brightness.

Once the impression given by the 10.3-inch screen of the Kobo Elipsa we can appreciate its best assets. Its lighting is very high (to the point that if I put it at 100% it blinds me a bit), and its performance when turning the page will satisfy the most demanding readers. The interface can change orientation in a fraction of a second, so we will not be lazy to place the reader in a horizontal position if the situation advises it.

It could be said that the 227 dpi spread over the 10.3 inches make the screen not the most defined, although personally I have not been able to distinguish individual pixels except when I have strained my eyes by glueing my eye to the device. Perhaps it is not the best pixel density for a book reader, but I do not think that the general user will come to differentiate it or be a major inconvenience.

Something that is lost with this Kobo Elipsa is the regulation of the color temperature of the screen, but I don’t consider it a problem. This feature makes a lot more sense on the LCD and LED screens of other tablets, but the e-ink in an e-book reader doesn’t present as many eye strain problems to try to mitigate them by using more yellowish tones. It is not something that you miss at any time, although it can be understood that some user has gotten used to it.

Kobo Stylus: the right pen for a device like the Elipsa

The Kobo Stylus is a good complement for anyone who wants to use the Elipsa not only as a reader, but also as a study and note-taking tool.

Here is the differential point of the Kobo Elipsa: it includes a stylus called Kobo Stylus with which we can mark up text from e-books or even draw freehand on top as if it were any ordinary paper book. It is what gives meaning to a new section of the device system called ‘Notebooks’, where we can have our own drawing and text notepads.

The pencil itself is well done. It is small, but it is still comfortable in the hand and you don’t have the feeling of being holding the typical mini-stylus of a phablet. Its tip is interchangeable, and it has two buttons to switch between highlighting text or painting on top of it. Its weight is not a problem either so you can use it agilely and its matte metallic finish is very attractive.

The only downside I would give him is his diet, based on AAAA batteries as it happens in the pencils of the Microsoft Surface. Taking into account that it is not a type of battery that is abundant in stores (Amazon saves you, but you have to wait to receive them), I would have preferred a solution in the form of a battery and magnetic induction charging.

Accustomed as I am to the Apple Pencil, I notice that the Kobo Stylus has some latency when writing on the screen. It’s not a problem anyway, because it’s still enough to be able to write on it comfortably after getting used to it a bit. And while cartoonists will prefer more specialized solutions, the Kobo Elipsa can also serve as a quick, basic sketchbook. The various pressure points help.

The Kobo Elipsa can double as a sketchbook, but don’t expect too much precision. There are other products more suitable for cartoonists and illustrators.

Special mention to notebooks for convert written text to digital, which work surprisingly well. Below you can see a test in which I have handwritten some text quite quickly and maliciously, and the device has recognized it almost perfectly:

The text recognition of the Kobo Elipsa, proof of the handwriting of more than one doctor.

If you were using a tablet with an LED screen I would say that it is faster to type using an on-screen keyboard. But the response of the e-ink screen is more limited, so write by hand and then digitize the text on this Kobo Elipsa makes a lot more sense. It doesn’t require much learning and we just have to get used to the stylus’s typing speed. Perhaps in classes in which the teacher hurries explaining things we would have a problem.

Autonomy: more than enough even with the addition of the stylus

There is little to say about the autonomy of the Kobo Elipsa: the electronic ink screen continues to offer “weeks” duration, so that we can do without this cable if we go on a holiday weekend with the Elipsa in tow. But perhaps the best of all is that since now the cable is USB-C, we can simply use the cable and adapter of any other device such as a mobile or a tablet.

Something that can reduce the autonomy is the frequent use of the pencil, but even so the Elipsa is able to hold up to the point where the week in which I have had it testing I have not come to appreciate a noticeable drop in battery. If you have the idea of ​​working with the Kobo Stylus for several days, you may have to carry that cable. And remember to bring at least one replacement AAAA battery with you, since it is the only thing you can use if the one inside the Stylus runs out.

Software: integration with Dropbox and Pocket to not depend so much on a cable

The base of the Kobo Elipsa system remains the same that we have already seen in the rest of the brand’s models, with a catalog of six million books in his shop. The included USB-C to USB-A cable connects the Kobo to a PC or Mac seamlessly, with the Kobo Desktop software acting as a content sync client between the two devices. From that application or even from the web, by the way, you can continue reading the books you want.

I notice the biggest difference in the case of notebooks that you may have written freehand: you can export them to your computer using the same USB-C cable or send them to Dropbox so you don’t have to depend on that cable. Useful if we want to send our annotations to another device to study them more comfortably. What is not synchronized are the freehand annotations that we have made in the books, although the text that we highlight is synchronized from the Elipsa to the computer.

Note also the integration with Pocket, which allows us to read the articles that we have saved in that service from other devices directly in the Elipsa. Of course, we will need an internet connection to be able to do that. If we are away from home, we can solve it by tethering from our smartphone.

The compatibility with formats such as CBR or CBZ allows us to read comics (this large monocolor screen can be perfect for fans of sleeve), and the rest of the formats guarantee us to import and synchronize electronic books that we have bought from other sources. With 32 GB of storage we will not have any space problems with books or notebooks, and there is room to store thousands of comics.

Kobo Elipsa, the opinion of Engadget

The sleeve included in the complete Kobo Elipsa pack offers perfect support for writing and annotating on vertical pages.

This Kobo Elipsa it is interesting because of the facets it can have. I see it in the hands of book readers who don’t mind sacrificing portability in exchange for a good screen, I see it as a comic book reader thanks to that big screen too, or I also see it on classroom tables where students want to take notes while having a digital book open on the device.

The main challenge of the Elipsa is its price: 399.99 euros. It is a large device that includes a case plus a digital pen and therefore this amount is not too out of hand, but it is possible that many people as illustrators are tempted to choose another alternative (such as a tablet with more functions) for that same price or even less. There are also laptops like Chromebooks at that price for a student who wants to take notes on a low budget, and even for those who simply want a good book reader, the Kobo Forma itself can be an interesting alternative.

I clarify that this does not mean that the Kobo Elipsa, which is a very capable device, does not can lay a foundation for a new range of e-ink tablets focused on those who want to prioritize the care of their eyesight. But it remains to be seen if those 399.99 euros could be attractive compared to the rest of the alternatives that circulate at that price in the market.

