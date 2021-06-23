an interesting episode with the best final fireworks

When the not entirely puzzling prologue to the chapter begins “Lamentis” (1×03) of Loki (Michael Waldron, 2021), already available on the Disney Plus streaming platform, one wonders what the hell is happening; but it seems difficult not to intuit it. This is the series starring the Marvel god of deception, so the screenwriter must honor his essence as much as possible in any variant of it.

And the specific trick used here reminds us, first and foremost, of Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Jon Watts, 2019) without magical manipulations and, on the other hand, the material illusionism that originates from the identical nature, although chaotic in her case, of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021).

The short fight choreographies that they offer us immediately after and later, which are customary in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Malcolm Spellman, 2021) and in the vast majority of the other fictions that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they are not shown as usual in Loki . But the narrative goat pulls into the bush. And, like any self-respecting story in which space-time travel is one of its basic ingredients, “Lamentis” is so titled because of this circumstance.

On the other hand, there is no doubt that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the hostile variant (Sophia Di Martino) fit the bill. typical profile of bad avenues comic couples, whose members are forced to join forces with a common purpose. But their chemistry is less than that of Loki himself and agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson).

The various adventures that unfold in a few scenes they are not so hilarious What The intention is to, despite the fact that even some topics of contemporary society are resorted to outside of what is routine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there is also time for seriousness in this episode of Loki, during a conversation that, due to the very nature of its participants, we could consider introspective.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

There is something of it, well and everything; thanks to which we have the chance to get to know the ambiguous god to a greater extent of our interlinings. About his inclinations and what he feels for other characters in the long superheorical saga, in which the series is fully integrated beyond its resemblance to Legends of Tomorrow (Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Phil Klemmer, since 2016).

The virguería of a fantastic final fireworks

We must see how it deserves the final fireworks that are posed to us in “Lamentis”, very unexpected, not only in terms of Loki, but even considering what directors Matt Shakman and Kari Skogland have arranged in WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the other filmmakers of the marvelitas adventures that have been released for now.

Because, if the series had kept a strictly functional audiovisual device in “Glorious Purpose” (1×01), “The Variant” (1×02) and almost the complete footage of this chapter, for the last minutes of this they have decided to show off on a good basis . And they give us a great sequence shot, although obviously false, that combines displacements, more choreographed fights and a lot of visual effects of destruction with a sustained tension that is very welcome.

So we can say without hesitation that “Lamentis” is the best they have given us in the three episodes that Loki wears, and the only reasonable thing to do is surrender to his charms. And, as it ends, with a cliffhanger In all rules, the desire to go for the next one to know how they are going to get out of such an apocalyptic predicament reconquets us.

