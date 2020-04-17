The relationship with Fiorna apple It is complicated by the long absence to which we are accustomed. His musical genius can be compared to his challenging personality towards the music industry, the social canons and practically what crosses his path.

Since 1996, the year of its debut, Fiona Apple has been a whirlwind that has left us enormous musical works and the constant fear that he will never throw something again. Today is one of those few days in which a new LP of yours sees the light, fortunately. Opening with a mockery about a wait of years, and a demonstration that he keeps singing and playing amazingly, we heard from the beginning the reasons why it took him to release this album, since the sound of his voice as of the piano are very worked.

The hermit state in which Apple lives, along with her musical instruction since she was a child, have left us jewels like Sullen Girl and “Love Ridden”, in which he transmits emotional blows with just the piano and voice. Obsessed with the perfection of her music, she seems sent to set the stage for her fifth album, an indefinite confinement.

Listening to these thirteen new songs, we understand very well the postponement of Fiona Apple, since it is an extremely careful work, in its time changes, the textures it uses, the letters and even the dissonant pianos. The production, done by herself, framed two roles for the same person, in a recording that she secluded with her band at her home in Venice Beach, and in which she used objects from her home for percussions.

Social criticism is direct, throwing, for example, the VIPs and the PYTs (Pretty Young Things) in the eponymous song, where she asks again and again to be released from what people expect of her, and to continue without caring

what they want it to be. The songs with sweet sound but overwhelming message are still there, like in this song, Ladies and “Under The Table”, Which seems like a romantic ballad, but it is a complaint by repeating that, whoever likes it, Fiona Apple will not shut up.

In RelayApple rants against the evil shared by the people, and it has one of our favorite lines, when it criticizes those who present their lives as a propaganda pamphlet. It is a song in which he has no rest:

Powerful percussions add to the sound of Fiona Apple, and they play a very important role in giving strength to their new songs, as in “Rack of His”Or Newspaper. In “For Her”, with these sounds, denounces the sexually abusive culture, rape and society’s inaction against predators, in a song that breaks its shape again and again, a journey of surprises:

Cara DeLevigne supports the chorus of the eponymous song on the album, and Fionna’s sister, Maude Maggart, supports “Newspaper” (song with the best second voices on the album). The New Yorker remains faithful to her conception of music, without the collaborations overwhelming her.

It is an album to give several turns, because the lyrics he made bring external references, intricate personal stories (charged with his relationship with Paul Thomas Anderson) and various lingering themes in his discography, such as the difficulty to relate, the frustration when expecting more from certain people and their disagreement with the empty and pretentious society in which they denounce that we live. At least it gives us something else to do in quarantine.

We would love to have seen the recording moments at his house, as he used what he had on hand to use as percussion, and he relies heavily on these elements. Like in Heavy Balloon, which also gives us Fiona Apple in its best version, with a raspy and intense voice, which is the protagonist with few instruments but a brutal musicality.

This delivery tastes different, after so long without new material and in the midst of indefinite seclusion. A little more than fifty minutes of intensity is what is added to your catalog, since by the end of the album, you are baffled by what you just heard.

With a tour canceled in 2012, due to the health of her dog, the desire to see Fiona Apple live was intact, so we hope that this mandatory closure will change something in your head and as soon as this ends, announce a tour.