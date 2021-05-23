An intense Barça closes the regular season with a beating

05/22/2021

On at 23:52 CEST

Barça closed the regular season of the Endesa League with a resounding victory on the court for third-placed Lenovo Tenerife (72-96), deciding the duel in a great last quarter, to which Txus Vidorreta’s team had no response.

Lenovo Tenerife, 72

(17 + 13 + 26 + 16). Huertas (14), Salin (4), Doornekamp (3), Sulejmanovic (9), Shermadini (9) -initial-, Yusta (3), Fitipaldo (13), Jenkins (2), Rodríguez (-), Cavanaugh ( 5) and War (10).

Barça, 96

(20 + 17 + 28 + 31). Calathes (14), Higgins (12), Abrines (11), Mirotic (4), Davis (16) -initial-, Hanga (-), Bolmaro (8), Smits (3), Gasol (12), Oriola ( 2), Kuric (14) and Claver (-)

Referees:

Pérez García González, Araña and Sánchez Cutillas. They indicated technique to the Barcelona coach, Jasikevicius (min.20), the Lenovo Tenerife bench (min.27), the local coach, Txus Vidorreta (min.29) and Aaron Doornekamp (min.34). They eliminated Marcelinho Huertas for fouls (min 40).

Incidents:

Day 38 of the Endesa League, in a match played at the Santiago Martín Sports Pavilion, without spectators.

The Barca already have their minds set on Cologne, where they will travel on Tuesday, to go in search of the third Euroleague in the history of Barça and the team seems ready for the challenge.

Barça came out strong in defense with their gala team –Calathes, Higgins, Abrines, Mirotic and Davies-, thinking about the Cologne appointment, and against an offensively powerful rival like Tenerife. And that blazing start for Barça capitalized on the scoreboard (1-10) with a highly motivated Davies.

Move the bench

Jasikevicius, midway through the fourth, already began to move the bench, which Vidorreta’s team took advantage of to regain ground, with actions from Salin and Doornkamp. The duel, which had started with a clear Blaugrana dominance, was equalized (9-12). With good penetrations from Fitipaldo, Tenerife kept the pulse in a first quarter, which He finished equalized (17-20) despite the control of Barça.

Pau Gasol opened the second with a triple in Barça’s best minutes: good defense that allowed him to run (19-27). In this dynamic, Marcelinho Huertas appeared, who revolutionized his own, despite his five losses to get back into the game (27-30).

Although a triple by Calathes (9 points in the first half), who returned to take the handle of the team together with Davies (10), allowed the Catalans to control the score at halftime (30-37) despite the lack of success in the triple of the Catalans (2 of 10) and the locals (1 of 6). The good defense was doing the job.

The Barça puts the direct one

In the resumption, Barça achieved the maximum with a triple by Abrines (30-40), but Tenerife reacted quickly with a 10-1 run that returned to balance the game (40-41) with an active Fran Guerra and greater defensive intensity.

Calathes, who took the opportunity to score his second triple, returned to take the handle of Barça, which woke up offensively, reopening a gap of nine points at the end of the third period (56-65) with Tenerife doing the rubber on the electronic.

As he has been doing in the last games, the Barça took the duel by KO to the rival. The Pau’s second triple (12 points) opened the final quarter, and Barça already put the direct. Hanga imposed a very high rhythm that Tenerife could no longer follow, and the difference grew to 18 points, with Kuric (14) and Higgins (61-79) showing up to the final maximum (72-96).

Now, all five senses for the Final Four next Friday.