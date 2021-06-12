An insurmountable Barça takes oil from Son Moix

06/12/2021 at 10:43 PM CEST

In a survival exercise, FC Barcelona has added this Saturday the first point of the semifinals with a 2-3 victory in extra time in a masterful performance of the goal Dídac and as Aicardo as the final protagonist as well as against Inter.

PAL

FCB

PALMA FUTSAL, 2

(0 + 2 + 0 + 0): Fabio (p.), Tomaz, Lolo, Diego Nunes, Higor -five starting-, Carlos Barrón (ps), Rafa López, Vilela, Raúl Campos (1), Claudino, Marlon and Hamza.

FC BARCELONA, 3

(1 + 1 + 0 + 1): Dídac (p., 1), Aicardo (1), Matheus, Marcenio (1), Ferrao -starting five-, Dyego, André Coelho, Bernat Povill, Ximbinha, Esquerdinha and Joselito.

REFEREES

Martínez Flores and Navarro Liza (Murcian). They showed yellow cards to the locals Marlon (14 ‘), Carlos Barrón (28’), Vilela (35 ‘), Hamza (35’); and the visitors Ferrao (23 ‘) and Ximbinha (27’).

GOALS

0-1, Dídac (12 ‘); 0-2, Marcenio (30 ‘); 1-2, Raúl Campos (35 ‘); 2-2, Vilela (36 ‘); 2-3, Aicardo (44 ‘).

INCIDENTS

First match of the play-off semifinals for the men’s futsal First Division league title, played in front of about 1,000 spectators at the Palau Municipal d’Esports de Son Moix (Palma de Mallorca).

In a duel as tactical as anticipated between the two teams that best defend In Spanish futsal, the Barça team found oil in one of the actions that has been doing more and better lately.

With Dídac acting as a false goalkeeper-player in the purest ‘Higuita style’, Barça already destabilized Inter’s system in the semifinals and this Saturday they did the same in the only goal in the first act, the work of the Barcelona goalkeeper in 12 ‘.

Without the injured Sergio Lozano and Miquel Feixas or the sanctioned Daniel and Adolfo, the Catalans were able to recover Dyego for a few minutes Against a rival that did not include former Barcelona player Joao Batista or Mati Rosa who will not play for Barça despite signing in 2020.

Ferrao started strong with a shot next to the post in the 2 ‘, although little by little Palma Futsal took control despite the fact that it did not create excessive danger … until Dídac avoided the 1-0 of former Barcelona player Rafa López with his face and Tomaz crashed a header on the crossbar in the 9th minute.

And when things were worse, a Dídac emerged that had already warned in some raids. The goal was interned, saw that nobody came out as it happened against Inter and shot Fabio to make it 0-1 in 12‘.

Ferrao did not find spaces in Son Moix

| FCB

The former from Industrias thwarted a good shot by Diego Nunes in the 15th minute and on the brink of intermission ran into Tomaz wood again, although the first act concluded with an excellent occasion by a notable André Coelho. The feeling was that Barça would have to take a step forward despite the losses or they would not hold their advantage.

At the resumption the game was a local offensive monologue and Dídac had already 16 stops when Barça emerged with the ball, advanced the defense and balanced the game before the Brazilian Marcenio score 0-2 at 30 ‘ behind a wall with his great friend Ximbinha (what a waste of the ex from Palma!).

After two other great interventions by Dídac, Antonio Vadillo gave the goalkeeper shirt to Diego Nunes seven minutes from the end and in one of the first actions Raúl Campos finally beat the Barcelona goalkeeper in the 34th minute.

Marcenio scored the 0-2 with a pass from Ximbinha

| FCB

And a mistake in the Barça structure Vilela signed the 2-2 to pass from Lolo at 36 ‘. How clever is Lolo, who saw the hallway while the changes were being prepared! And the Brazilian kicked out to empty goal after a loss by Ferrao with Dídac ahead. And so the extension was reached.

Miguel Andrés (Andreu Plaza was sanctioned) surprised by placing captain Dyego with the goalkeeper shirt and the first part of extra time passed without anything remarkable, but in the second Aicardo took advantage of that superiority to sign the final 2-3 with a missile to the squad. In the end Diego Nunes had the tie, but his shot went close to the post.Huge victory for the most resilient Barça!