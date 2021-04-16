An Inspirational Named Charles Chaplin: His Best Quotes

Actor actor Charlie Chaplin (1889 – 1977) in ‘The Great Dictator’. (Photo: Getty Images)

132 years ago, on April 16, 1889, a symbol of humor was born that became one of the most recognized men of the seventh art. The cinema lost Charles Chaplin on Christmas Day 44 years ago, but no one forgets, year after year, the date on which the unforgettable tramp named Charlot would have had his birthday. The industry owes much of its history to him.

Throughout his career, between 1914 and 1966, he shot eighty films that made him the unforgettable myth that remains so alive today. The boy, The gold rush, The circus, Modern times, The great dictator, The Countess of Hong Kong … With all of them he made himself known, because he was not just another personality in the industry. He received the Honorary Oscar twice.

(Photo: Getty Images)

With senile dementia, he lost the ability to speak and move in the late 1970s, until he stopped breathing at the age of 88 in his sleep.

Chaplin, who had a childhood marked by poverty, was clear: cinema had to be silent, but he surrendered to sound to continue making history. The great dictator, all a provocation to Nazism, which he mocked with the arrests that this meant in 1940 and whose character was based on the figure of Adolf Hitler, was his first talking film.

Obviously he did not like it in the German regime, from which the propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels branded the British filmmaker as “a despicable little Jew”. But Chaplin did not give up shooting the film he conceived from the moment he learned that Hitler was barely four days younger than him, that they shared the same mustache cut and that their size and bone structure were more …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.