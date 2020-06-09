United States.- Treatment to prevent the spread of HIV could go from being pills to be taken daily to an injection given every 2 months, reveals research published in the journal Science.

In 2012, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug known as PrEP as a treatment to prevent the spread of HIV with an effectiveness of up to 99%. The current treatment is taken in the form of pills that must be consumed daily, reports the RT portal.

Now him United States National Institute of Health (NIH) carries out a study to change the taking of pills by a single injection that must be applied every 2 months, although this treatment has not yet been approved by the Fda.

The discovery was made in a study called HPTN 083, in which 4,507 people from seven different countries participated, including EU, South Africa, Vietnam and Argentina. The experts compared a drug called cabotegravir, given as an injection every eight weeks, with an FDA-approved daily HIV prevention pill called Truvada.

“Injection is much easier,” he said. Brandon Jackson, a study participant, to ABC News. “I probably wouldn’t take a daily pill. I’m really a fan of injections. It is difficult to 100 percent adhere to the pills and it is easy to forget to take a dose. Injections are much more convenient. “

This study was carried out with diverse participants, but representative of the populations most affected by HIV. Two-thirds of the participants were under the age of 30, about 12 percent were transgender women, and half identified as black or African-American.

MCMH

On this note: