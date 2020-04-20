The obligation to stay locked up at home by the coronavirus has made flirting a difficult task. During the quarantine, it was over to meet people on the street or in public places, and the applications to find a partner are the ones that have the most prominence. But it seems that Instagram is also a good place to fall in loveAnd if not, tell the influencer Urszula Makowska.

This young 25-year-old from New York, better known as Urszulala, has more than 230,000 followers on this social network and wanted entertain them with their own blind dates. To do this, she has asked her friends to log into her Hinge app account and to choose the boys she will meet live through Instagram every Sunday afternoon.

“The experiment begins with my friends passing my account to match me with who they think may be the one for me, and he has to want to have a first date in a live “, explained Urszula to the media.”I don’t know the name of my date or anything about it until our first date in front of the audience on my Instagram. “

Then, after an hour of live, followers are the ones who vote if they should have a second date or not. “This is not only entertaining, but a great way to meet someone who may end up being my partner,” he said. “I can also learn more about myself, help others learn more about themselves, and promote the importance of staying home under these circumstances”.

The influencer too invite live to relationship experts, like her friend Karolina Kolowska, to analyze her “psychological compatibility” and her “common interests and differences”. In short, the art of flirting with a little entertainment and fun taken to Instagram, which could end up being even a television program.

