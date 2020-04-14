Samuel’s wife and children also tested positive for the coronavirus; they live in the Francisco León rural community, Ocosingo municipality.

Angeles Marshal

Chiapas.- Samuel “N”, a indigenous of the zoque ethnic group, 54, a resident of the rural community Francisco León, Ocosingo municipality, he got it from Covid-19. A day after his test was confirmed, He committed suicide by hanging himself on the sidewalk of the river that crosses his community, “out of guilt, despair and not having support.”

Last Sunday, April 12, Samuel “N” received the notification “be positive to Covid-19”; Chiapas Secretary of Health, José Manuel Cruz Castellanos, announced it at a press conference, giving a report of the infections in the state.

Around 11 am the next day, this Monday, Samuel “N” went to the river that runs through the community and hung from a tree.

“It is a desperate situation because the necessary attention has not been received so far. The corpse is still thereWe have called (Chiapas government authorities) to lift the body because that cannot be done by anyone, ”Joel Morales García, a former member of the Francisco León Surveillance Council, told Aristegui Noticias.

Neither the Attorney General of Chiapas, nor the Ministry of Health, have reached the community, explained the community authority.

“And the most worrying thing is that There are already people with symptoms. The absence of support shines, from the medical team so that the studies are done and that this can be controlled and that soon an unfortunate situation becomes and that we cannot control it. It is the despair here of the people, ”he said.

The Samuel’s wife and two children, according to Joel Morales García, they also gave positive to the coronavirus test.

As a preventive measure, the authorities of Francisco León advised neighboring communities that they will not approach the town.

According to the report of the Ministry of Health, Samuel started with symptoms on April 4. The contagion allegedly occurred when two of his children returned from Monterrey, where they worked in a factory.

On day 9 a sample was taken (in a hospital in the municipality of Palenque). He returned home and on the 12th it was announced that he is infected by Covid-19.

The community demands medical personnel to care for people who are already sick, and to take samples of other people who also have symptoms.

In the place, inhabited by 1,400 people, they only have a community clinic. They have only one doctor and two local nurses.

Until 6 pm, the body of Samuel “N” remained in the place where he took his life. In Chiapas the official number of infections is officially 44 people.