Before there was all this for Android, iOS and smartphones, As users, we had normal and current telephones that were used only and exclusively to talk on the phone and send text messages. They were of all types, sizes and prices, although I cannot deny that our favorites were tapas.

Once smartphones became popular and everyone had one in their pocket, a small vintage group of resistant people wanted to make these types of devices fashionable again: so-called non-smartphones or non-smartphones. Of course they had no success but that does not mean that these types of devices do not have their audience even in the middle of 2020.

A flip phone for $ 240?

Usually those who bet on this type of devices are those people who need a secondary battle device or simply do not like technology but want to be in communication with family and friends. As a general rule smart phones They do not usually have very high prices and for a few euros or dollars we can get models that will last us years and years..

However, the firm Kyocera has presented a new device type “shell” or “lid”, something similar to what Motorola did with the revision of its legendary RAZR but this time at a price of 200 dollars and without being a smartphone. Although it may seem a fairly expensive device for the specifications it has, be careful, because we are dealing with one of the most resistant phones that we are going to find.

As we read in the Verizon operator, the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme is resistant to dust, shocks, extreme temperatures, rain, humidity, fog and even ice. We can throw it from a height of one and a half meters and nothing will happen to it, apart from being submersible up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. Come on, there is no way to break it even if we want.

The best of all and this will come to us in pearls in times of COVID-19 and confinement, where we have to wash our hands a lot and disinfect the smartphone frequently, is that this terminal can be cleaned without any problem with soap or an alcohol mixture and it is that nothing will happen to it contrary to our smartphones, with which we must be very careful when cleaning and disinfecting them.

As for its interior, nothing to do with the new small iPhone SE or any other Android device. The first thing because we have a battery that can be removed and that counts with a duration of up to 18 days in stand-by and on the other hand because we are facing a fairly limited operating system with basic applications such as a browser, mail or messaging.

Of course it is a fairly niche phone and for a very specific audience, anyone who needs an indestructible phone and that lasts for years and years. However, It is up to each one to consider that the 240 dollars are well invested or not.

Follow Andro4all