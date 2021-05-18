An independent wrestling show ends with a ‘wrestler’ accidentally turned into a fireball

One of the last shows of the Pro Wrestling Trainwreck could turn into tragedy after one of the fighters accidentally turned into a fireball.

The show took place in Indiana, before a small representation of the public who did not imagine what was about to happen. After his rival doused him with gasoline and set his noble part on fire, the fighter had to run away in flames, trying to put out the fire.

Several spectators tried to help the burning fighter with bottles of waterbut they couldn’t do anything until finally the wrestler found a jerrycan to dive into and put an end to what had gotten much more complicated than anticipated and ended up with second degree burns all over the body of the unexpected protagonist.