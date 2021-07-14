An independent research firm calls Mindbreeze a “great force in business search”

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Mindbreeze, a leading provider of cloud equipment and services in the data analytics space, has been featured as a “Strong Performer” in the report “The Forrester Wave ™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021 “. The independent research and advisory firm used 26 different criteria to evaluate 13 leading providers in the field of cognitive search.

“For both large and medium-sized global companies, cognitive search and information analysis are among the main strategic issues today. Companies need to be able to analyze, understand and visualize effectively. information that is very scattered so that they can use it to draw the right conclusions and remain competitive, “says Daniel Fallmann, CEO and founder of Mindbreeze.

Mindbreeze makes integration into existing business infrastructure simple and straightforward. Customers can choose between SaaS devices and services for cloud deployments, both offering the same exceptional ease of use and functionality.

By incorporating the most advanced technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and other artificial intelligence methods, Mindbreeze InSpire can leverage existing organizational knowledge, allowing you to extract relevant information and highlight correlations between individual facts. to offer a complete global vision.

More than 2,000 of the world’s largest companies, including well-known organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Lufthansa, and Daimler, are already leveraging Mindbreeze InSpire to manage their information more efficiently and intelligently, creating a sustainable competitive advantage.

The Forrester Wave assessment ranks vendors into “Leaders”, “Strong Performers”, “Contenders” and “Challengers.” The report looks at the top vendors in the market and does not represent the entire vendor ecosystem.

“The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021” has been prepared by Mike Gualtieri, Srividya Sridharan and Robert Perdoni and published on July 12, 2021.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading global provider of cloud devices and services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence and knowledge management. With its worldwide network of partners, Mindbreeze serves its customers around the world in all time zones.

