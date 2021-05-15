An independent “9/11-style” commission to investigate the Capitol robbery

15 minutes. Democrats and Republicans reached an agreement on Friday to create an independent commission to investigate the assault on the United States Capitol on January 6 by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) .

“It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6 with an independent, bipartisan commission, in the style of 9/11. to examine and report on the facts, causes and security of the terrorist attack by a crowd. “This was reported by the Speaker of the Lower House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

The deal was reached by lawmakers from both parties on the House National Security Committee.

Democratic Congressman Bennie G. Thompson and Republican John Katko will be in charge of presenting a legislative initiative to create the commission on the facts of the Capitol. It will have 10 members, 5 elected by the progressives and another 5 by the conservatives.

The members of that body may not be government employees. In addition, they must have “extensive experience in areas such as law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence and cybersecurity,” the note said.

Likewise, the commission will have the power to compel potential witnesses to testify. However, to do so, there must be a prior agreement between its president and vice president or a majority of the votes of its members.

Its mission will be to write a report with its findings and recommendations by the end of this year.

Voices against

The creation of this commission must be approved by Congress, where it is easier in the Lower House. It will be more complicated in the Senate, due to the narrow majority that Democrats have and because Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell has opposed its creation.

Conservatives have argued that this body should not only focus on the events of January 6, but also on the activities of the anarchist movement ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter during the summer of 2020, when protests developed against police brutality against the African Americans.

Democrats reject it because those groups did not stormed the Capitol. They also consider that the assault deserves a specific investigation.

Five people were killed, including a police officer, during the irruption of hundreds of Trump supporters into the headquarters of the US Congress when a joint session of the 2 houses was held to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential elections.