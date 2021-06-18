An incredible video shows us how in China they build a 10-story building in one day | Life

This 10-story building rises in 28 hours. And if you don’t like the site, take it apart and put it somewhere else …

For decades, the technological benchmark has always been the United States. But for a few years, when we look for innovation or revolutionary technologies, we have to look to China.

There the Chinese construction company Broad has achieved something that seemed impossible: build a 10-story building, ready to move into, in just over a day.

Although it is not actually a construction, but a fabrication. It is created in a factory, like cars. You can see it in this spectacular video that will leave you with your mouth open:

As we see, it is about a prefabricated building with a completely modular design. Each module measures 12 meters long by 2.44 meters wide and 3 meters high, and is designed so that It can be transported by any truck or conventional train car.

They are made from stainless steel in a factory, like a car, and use a new type of fabrication that, according to Broad, it is 10 times lighter but 100 times stronger than traditional concrete constructions. It is earthquake and typhoon resistant, and has a life cycle of 1,000 years.

Broad calls him Living Building Because these modules are not fixed structures: once installed, walls can be moved, or removed, to personalize the houses and turn them into offices, residences, hotels, etc.

After manufacturing the modules and transporting them to the construction site, it only takes 28 hours to place them on top of each other with a crane, and fasten them with some screws. It only remains to connect the water and electricity, and they are ready to move into.

The manufacturer ensures that with this technology can lift skyscrapers up to 200 stories. Even more incredible, these buildings modules can be removed and replaced elsewhere.

Thanks to this construction system the cost is five times less, and energy efficiency 20 times higher.

And as we see in the video, the houses are beautiful, spacious, and full of light. Where is the trick?