An incredible sandstorm ‘swallows’ a Russian city in minutes

The sand storms they are always associated with desert and arid zones, but this past Wednesday the networks have echoed this natural phenomenon in a country that is identified as having a somewhat more climate cold.

The city of Astrakhan, located near the Caspian Sea, at southern russia it was hit by a strong sandstorm. In the videos shared by social networks you can see how the city disappears in a cloud of dirt and dust.

All this while the powerful gusts of wind, with speeds up to 72 kilometers per hour they left downed trees, smashed billboards and damaged power lines.

Астрахань накрыла сильная песчаная буря. МЧС ранее предупредило граждан о ветре до 20 м / с pic.twitter.com/kQApwFcMhl – Alver ❌ (@ Alla91748059) May 19, 2021

Мощная песчаная буря накрыла Астрахань. Облако песка поглотило

город за считанные минуты. Песчаная буря из Калмыкии накрыла также и Дагестан. Облако песка идет в сторону Дербента. Собрали для вас апокалиптичные видео из Астрахани. pic.twitter.com/JiBxkjIkHK – Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) May 19, 2021

As confirmed by the authorities of the Ministry of Regional Emergency Situations, two residents of the region were injured and around 4,000 people were affected by running out electricity.