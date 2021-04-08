An incredible Real Madrid game in Turkey saves him from elimination and puts him in the Euroleague playoffs

Three Spanish teams played on Thursday their ticket for the Euroleague playoffs, for which Barça is already qualified, and Real Madrid, who gave beat up Fenerbahce in Turkey It is the only one that has sealed it at the moment. Valencia Basket, who beat Baskonia, will have to wait for Zenit to lose at least one of the two remaining games, while the Vitoria players are eliminated.

The day began with the match in Istanbul of a Real Madrid that is not used to fighting to enter the top eight. With a very high degree of concentration and a Laprovittola on a roll, Pablo Laso’s men soon gained an income of more than ten points thanks to their great defensive level.

In the second quarter, not only did the whites not slacken, but the income reached twenty points. Laprovittola was joined by Gabi Deck and Sergio Llull in a recital from the line of three.

Fenerbahce squeezed and left the Madrid advantage in 13 points, an interesting income but that left the game still open (36-49).

The third quarter started with a inspired by Nando de Colo, who led the Turkish attack to put Real Madrid in trouble, closing the Ottomans to only eight points and leaving the Madrid lead by ten points with 10 minutes to go.

But then, in the final quarter, the success of Laprovittola (he finished with 18 points) and Deck (19) appeared again, and they were joined by Causeur (20) for unforgettable white minutes pass over the Fenerbahce and stamp the pass with a blunt 67-93.

The two Spaniards who played next, Valencia Basket and Baskonia, they already knew that they could only hope to stay alive. Whoever won would have to wait for what Zenit did to qualify, whoever lost was out. And in a dramatic and tight match, the victory went to the taronja (86-81).

Baskonia threatened to leave on the scoreboard in the second and third quarters at the hands of Henry, but Valencia held on and was more successful in the fourth to take the victory. Now he needs elZenit to lose one of the two remaining games: Panathinaikos or Maccabi.