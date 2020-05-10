It is not usual that we find a game at the top of the list of the most entered on mobile phones that is not designed by King, with its legendary Candy Crush Saga and derivatives, or by SuperCell, the father of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale among others. But the truth is that in recent months there is a title that has risen to the top of the list, and that game is none other than Coin Master.

Observing the game’s promotions on social networks, with characters such as Terry Crews, Jennifer López or Emily Ratajkowski at the forefront of their ads, it is undeniable that they are doing well and are being more aggressive thanks to it, but the truth is that Coin Master is simpler than it sounds. We are talking about a game that can be complex but is actually a game of chance with RPG components. And the ‘slot machine’ that grants us movements is the clearest proof of this.

Random and construction

Playing Coin Master is quite simple, as we said. Just download the game and link our Facebook account when creating the account to be able to dispute games. It makes sense to use Facebook as it is a social game, since we are talking about a multiplatform title and connecting our data with the tools of Apple or Google would deprive us of being able to follow the game where we left it on any device other than our own.

As soon as we start, the ‘slot machine’ or ‘slot machine’, depending on which side of the Atlantic we are on, will offer us a series of spins in order to get money with which to start the game. But in this machine we will not only get money with which to evolve and be able to spend on accessories and other objects, but we will also be able to obtain shields with whom to defend our village or battle hammers with which to attack the villages of other players.

In addition to these three possibilities, the ‘slot machine’ can put us in front Three Little Pigs, and that will mean that we move on to a small minigame in which we will battle with the ‘Coin Master’, and thanks to this battle we will be able to achieve even more money for our coffers, and thus continue to evolve. In addition to these three little pigs, the game offers us a special move in the form of three tubes filled with a blue liquid and whose mission is to offer us additional runs with which to continue playing.

Attacking other players’ village will allow us to weaken them but also steal their valuable resources and make them available for our own use. And with this money we steal and the money we earn in print runs, we will be able to grow our village. The ‘freemium’ component of this Coin Master comes when we want to evolve faster and we are invited to go to the store to buy more runs, there already with our real money like any in-app purchase of other similar games. We can also get print runs thanks to seeing advertising, by the way.

Having friends is important in Coin Master, but even more important is having patience to get resources and more spins

As in the most common social games of this style, Coin Master will offer us a series of free spins every day just for accessing the application, so that we are kept playing every day even if it is only a few minutes. Of course, we can also go to our Facebook contacts when requesting help to continue growing. For example, we can ask you to register if you have not already done so, since We will win 25 spins for us as ‘referrals’.

In Coin Master we can do basically that, fight against rival villages, accumulate resources with which to continue growing and see us move up the ranking, thus promoting our creativity. Recently, Coin Master is starting to receive complaints due to the fact that from a certain level it is very difficult to move forward without ‘going through the box’, and due to the excess of advertising inside. But be that as it may, the game continues to the list of those that generate more income, we will see if they manage to stay there.

Price: Free with purchases inside Developer: Moon Active Download it at: iOS Download it at: Android

