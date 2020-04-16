In Argentina in 2019 there were 280 femicides, according to the Annual Report of the Femicide Observatory of the Ombudsman of the Nation. This situation is exacerbated in the context of confinement that we live today as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Many women who suffer sexist violence are quarantining their assailants, many of them with their minor children and in some cases in precarious houses that do not allow privacy to ask for help from someone they know, friend or family member through a phone call or message. of text. The situation is alarming and it seems that there is no way to put a stop to the figures that are still high: in the first 100 days of 2020 alone, 96 deaths of women were registered.

To help these victims, the State offers two essential tools, two telephone numbers that can be key when requesting help, since it is not necessary for the victim to report or call, it can be done by a relative or someone who is not in the domicile. These lines are 144 and 137. The first provides tools and psychological help to victims over the phone. Instead, the second is part of the program “Victims against violence” that directly intervenes in person in conflicts of gender and family violence and against complaints of sexual violence in the area of ​​CABA, Chaco (Resistencia), and Misiones (Posadas, Garupá, El dorado and Oberá).

The documentary Line 137, of Lucía Vassallo focuses on assistance to victims of gender violence and in the daily work of this program of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. The filmmaking team accompanied a group of social workers and psychologists who assist, help and accompany different women who suffer cases of gender, sexual and family violence, with an altruistic spirit that puts the lives of others above the own. The film has a script and research by Marta Dillon, one of the founders of the movement “Not one less”.

In this interview with its director, Lucia Vassallo, exposes the reasons why this documentary is necessary and urgent in these times where quarantine has exacerbated the problem of male violence.

– Why do you think this documentary should be released in this pandemic context?

– I feel that it is an urgent documentary regarding the subject of gender violence that is being talked about a lot in these years. While it always existed, Given the quarantine that we are living, people who are in this situation with their attackers are worse than before.. I started to think as a director and co-producer if I speculated on waiting to premiere in a movie theater with people and all those issues that are going to favor the film or if I prioritized the objective that the film had. provide a fighting tool for all the people who are in that situation. I want it to have a much bigger arrival than just people who watch movies. That it reaches people who are needing to see it or their family or friends. The idea is that it is a few months in CINE.AR PLAY. It is a platform that I really like. I have been using it for years since I do not get to see everything that is released in Argentine cinema.

–How did you get the script that Marta Dillon wrote?

– In 2016, I was putting together a documentary about feminism but related to music, about the group The morons, who are girls who with their music put a lot of emphasis on feminism and needed a person to talk about the subject from a more theoretical side so I called Marta and asked her for help to delve deeper into what had to do with gender issues. She said no, that she was with many things but that she had already prepared the script for Line 137. He made me know about this service and about the program “The victims against violence”And it seemed very important to spread this work because in gender issues the best known is line 144, which provides psychological help and telephone counseling to victims, but 137 has devices for psychologists and social workers who wait for calls that cannot be resolved by phone and go in person. In general, they go to police stations, hospitals, courts or homes. They help them psychologically, accompany them to make complaints and work together with the police if there is a dangerous situation that warrants it. It is a service that works 24 hours throughout the year and should be replicated in other cities, especially in those areas where victims cannot even access a phone call. They support victims in matters such as filing the complaint, requesting protection measures and making them effective, managing entry to a shelter, attending the hospital, articulating with their family or social support network. They deal with listening, containing and guiding the victim, his family, neighbors, or the institution that has communicated.

– In addition to showing the cases of the victims, it shows the way of working and the precarious conditions suffered by these workers, who are sorely lacking. What are the main flaws?

– They make 12-hour guards. In recent years, this program has received various cuts and a lack of political will, causing an increase in so-called burnout, which refers to work stress, is an emotional disorder linked to the workplace and has very serious consequences, both physically and psychologically. When the program started it was divided into two sectors, one that dealt with sexual violence and the other that dealt with family violence, because It is not the same to treat cases of occasional rapes on the street of a stranger, than to attend to a case of a woman who has been raped in her home for more than twenty years. and who is not encouraged to ask for help. Now, they are all mixed up doing the same thing. Something similar occurs with respect to the fact that before there was a group that answered calls and another that went out to the field, now they are all doing both tasks, causing several resignations and these jobs do not recover again.

-Why did you decide to film from the point of view of the line workers?

– It was an idea by Marta that she raised in the script. I found it very interesting since there are many documentaries on gender violence but I have never seen one that shows people who put the body to gender violence. They are people who were invisible before, from line workers to victims. I found it very accurate to analyze what kind of institutions do we have as a society to serve people who are experiencing gender violence. Today the issue of gender and sexual violence is very much worked on by academic institutions and it is time that we began to give voice to people who centuries ago could not speak and now they can start. Instead of developing a theory about violence, you see how they work, how they assist victims. In this case, the practical was more necessary and immediate. They have something very clear that it is the first thing they taught us which is that they are people who never took them into account and the first thing you should teach them is that their desire is very important then, even their desire not to want to denounce. One there has to put the desire of the others before the ideas that one has. They are people who were always treated as objects of the other’s desire and never as subjects, you have to teach them another way of living.

-How were the filming days in these adverse contexts?

– The filming days were very difficult. It was a shoot that lasted about a year, we started in Capital, first alone doing a few days of research and meeting the professionals of the line. Then we got the authorizations and started filming. There were changes in the team because one of the production girls felt that the days were very dense and dangerous. Already on the first day we experienced a raid, with an armed aggressor and minors involved. It was a very unusual shooting since there were cases where if you entered a villa at night they advised us to put on bulletproof vests. As the days went by, there was a solid team made up of Fernando Marticorena on camera and photo, Inés Vera in production, Mariana Delgado in sound and I in the direction. First we filmed in the City of Buenos Aires and then we went to Resistencia, Chaco. You talk about sexual or family violence but you never imagine such complex situations with the story of women who are going through the worst moments of their lives, it was impossible not to distress you. It was great that the filming team was very familiar because we contained a lot among ourselves. If it had not been so, this documentary could not be made.

– How they managed to gain their confidence so that they gave their testimony?

– We were very careful and knew that we had to put the situation before the filming, especially taking care of the victims. If they did not want to participate we did not film. We were clear that they are violent people and that no filming could put them at risk. When we arrived we expected them to assist the victims, see what was happening and what state they were in. Later, the boys in the line explained that they were making a documentary and that they were not going to be identified: we would not show their faces and their voices were going to be distorted. We just wanted to count the work that the line 137 helping them and if they wanted they could participate. The biggest surprise we had was that the vast majority accepted without any problem, even some women asked to be shown. Something that I learned is that when a woman, or a person who identifies with the feminine gender, wants to speak, she is no longer stopped by anything.

– Between the days of the City of Buenos Aires and Resistencia they accumulated a lot of hours of filming, what decisions did you make when editing the material?

– When I finished filming everything, I spent a few months watching and listening to the material. It was impressive the number of hours we had filmed, each day of filming lasted at least 12 hours. We were assembling the material and we wanted to show a bit of the diversity of cases that exist: human trafficking, violence against the elderly, sexual violence, grooming, and cases of people in situations of poverty that further exacerbate the problem.

– With the documentary you participated in the 41st International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana, within the Women before the camera section, how did you experience that world premiere?

– As a director I fulfilled a personal dream, I always wanted to participate in that festival. In Cuba people go to the movies a lot, therefore it is not a festival of moviegoers and many students came, families who were interested in the subject that puts the issue of our country in focus but male violence is reflected in all societies. It is a hard but liberating documentary, it is healing to put what is happening in your mouth. Many people approached me very excited and thanked me for exposing this topic in a crude and real way that generates a shock in those who capable underestimated the subject.

* “Line 137” can be seen from Thursday April 16 on CINE.AR TV (Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 at 8:00 p.m.) and on the CINE.AR PLAY video on demand platform, both free of charge.