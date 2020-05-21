Although the third installment of ‘Iron Man’ failed to convince most MCU fans, Those who place it as one of the worst movies of this superhero, this one was going to have great surprises, since the true design of the Shotgun armor for ‘Iron Man 3’ was revealed.

Even though Tony Stark is one of the MCU’s most popular Avengers, ‘Iron Man 3 ‘left a lot to be desired, since his biggest mistake was not presenting the true Mandarin and revealing that he was only an actor, since that ended up ruining the film, so the only salvageable aspect were the different armor that came out in the final stretch of the film .

One of these suits was precisely the Mk XL Shotgun, armor that was created specifically for the MCU and that it does not have a counterpart in the comic and although its design was spectacular, there was another even better version, which thanks to the artist, Phil Saunders, we can now know.

Using your Instagram account, Saunders shared the concep art of the Shotgun armor he designed for the film, designs that unfortunately were not used in the film. By popular demand, Iron Man Mk40 Shotgun. Slim, lightly armored and streamlined, this suit was designed for extreme speed. I figured it out so that the arms and legs joined the torso to form a rigid fuselage, but sadly that functionality never appeared in the movie. It was one of my favorites, “said Saunders.

In a next post, the artist showed the front and back design of the suit, And although this was only used in the final sequence of the film, fans would undoubtedly have liked to see this design in action, which would have made the final stretch of this third installment less terrible.

This is how the true look that Shotgun armor would have For ‘Iron Man 3’, let’s hope that for future movies, Marvel decides to use all these designs that he discarded, as some are certainly very good, like the one Saunders showed.